The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Motorious

Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing

A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
LEWISVILLE, TX
MotorAuthority

Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It

Kevin Harvick announced his retirement from racing after the 2023 season and candidly acknowledged he sought advice on the decision from someone who didn't set a good example of how to do it. The post Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MICHIGAN STATE
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Top Speed

The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown

The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fordauthority.com

2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed

Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.

