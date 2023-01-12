Read full article on original website
Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It
Kevin Harvick announced his retirement from racing after the 2023 season and candidly acknowledged he sought advice on the decision from someone who didn't set a good example of how to do it. The post Kevin Harvick Sought Retirement Advice From 1 Driver Who Provided a Classic Example of How Not to Do It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kyle Busch signs Netspend as NASCAR sponsor: New paint scheme released
Richard Childress Racing has released the paint scheme of another new sponsor for Kyle Busch. Netspend is a provider of various financial solutions. The company will sponsor Kyle Busch beginning with the 2023 NASCAR season. View the Kyle Busch paint scheme below. Busch will drive the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. First Met George Strait At A Key West Bar: “He Told Me About Hunting With Dad, We Had A Beer”
Of course, if you know anything about Dale Earnhardt Jr., then you probably know he and his wife, Amy, are big country music fans. Amy even surprised Dale Jr. with a Dwight Yoakam concert after his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction earlier this year. And naturally, Amy, who’s a native Texan herself, is a huge fan of George Strait.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
