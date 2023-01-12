ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

'It is amazing': Tulsa celebrates annual MLK Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — TULSA, Okla. (KTUL)— Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Tulsa on Monday for the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade. NewsChannel 8 was the broadcast partner for the parade moderated by our own John Hayes, as well as members...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa MLK Parade kicks off in Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 44th Annual Tulsa Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held in the Greenwood District Monday. "We Are Stronger When Working Together" is this year's theme for the parade, which will celebrate the revered civil rights leader's legacy. WATCH LIVE. “If there’s...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Returns To Tulsa

Thousands will line the Tulsa downtown streets on Monday for this year's MLK Day parade. "We Are Stronger When Working Together,” is the theme of this year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade. This will be Tulsa’s 44th annual MLK Parade, which has grown into one of the largest...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day

TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans walk, pray together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans walked and sang in peace through downtown Sunday. The crowd made the six-block journey from 7th and Cincinnati to Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Organizers say the time it takes to walk gives everyone time to reflect on the principles that Dr. Martin Luther King,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to stop in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Madonna has announced tour dates for "The Celebration Tour", including a stop at Tulsa's BOK Center on July 27. The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15 before making its way to Europe and ending with a final show on Dec. 1.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Pizza makers meeting in Tulsa in attempt to break world record

TULSA, Okla. — Pizza makers are meeting in Tulsa in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. Andolini’s is hosting the record attempt that will take place during the TU vs Tulane men’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at The University of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

First class graduates from Tulsa Fire Department bike school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class from Bike School. The River Parks Authority says individuals may occasionally see bright red and yellow "Tulsa Fire Rescue" jerseys on bike patrol around Turkey Mountain. They said this is to help with emergency responses when...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Housing — and all its issues — are Tulsa city council's primary focus in 2023

If their meeting Wednesday is any indication, housing — in its many forms, and the issues that surround it — is top of mind for Tulsa city councilors this year. At their annual planning retreat, councilors discussed how the city can involve itself in housing development, addressing homelessness and ensuring legal representation for tenants. These topics were discussed more than any others at the meeting.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Kaw Dam to close for gate maintenance work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Kaw Dam will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 for gate maintenance work. The road on top of the dam will be closed during this time, however, fishing on either side will still be accessible.
TULSA, OK
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa doesn’t always get the love it deserves. But take some time to explore Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, and you’ll quickly find out why this up-and-coming destination is well worth a visit. Tulsa was once known as the “Oil Capital of the World,” and today, you’ll still find...
