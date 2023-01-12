Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
KTUL
'It is amazing': Tulsa celebrates annual MLK Day Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — TULSA, Okla. (KTUL)— Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Tulsa on Monday for the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade. NewsChannel 8 was the broadcast partner for the parade moderated by our own John Hayes, as well as members...
KTUL
Tulsa MLK Parade kicks off in Greenwood District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 44th Annual Tulsa Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held in the Greenwood District Monday. "We Are Stronger When Working Together" is this year's theme for the parade, which will celebrate the revered civil rights leader's legacy. WATCH LIVE. “If there’s...
news9.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Returns To Tulsa
Thousands will line the Tulsa downtown streets on Monday for this year's MLK Day parade. "We Are Stronger When Working Together,” is the theme of this year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade. This will be Tulsa’s 44th annual MLK Parade, which has grown into one of the largest...
City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
KTUL
Tulsa Air and Space Museum at risk for shutting down for good, executive director says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum says if finances don't get better, the museum might be forced to shut its doors for good. "We just closed out our 2022 fiscal year and we came in about $300,000 shortfall," said Executive Director Tonya Blansett.
KTUL
Tulsans walk, pray together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans walked and sang in peace through downtown Sunday. The crowd made the six-block journey from 7th and Cincinnati to Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Organizers say the time it takes to walk gives everyone time to reflect on the principles that Dr. Martin Luther King,...
Tulsa Dream Center launching new program to curb youth crimes
As teen gun violence spiked in 2022, community organizations are taking notice, like the Tulsa Dream Center. They are starting a new program to hinder teens from going down the wrong path.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
KTUL
'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to stop in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Madonna has announced tour dates for "The Celebration Tour", including a stop at Tulsa's BOK Center on July 27. The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15 before making its way to Europe and ending with a final show on Dec. 1.
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
Pizza makers meeting in Tulsa in attempt to break world record
TULSA, Okla. — Pizza makers are meeting in Tulsa in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. Andolini’s is hosting the record attempt that will take place during the TU vs Tulane men’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at The University of Tulsa.
KTUL
Woolaroc Museum offers Rogers State University students, employees free admission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is now welcoming Rogers State University students and employees free of charge. The initiative is courtesy of a partnership between the university and the historic museum. Recently, RSU assistant professor and faculty advisor Dr. David Bath went with several...
Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Concludes In Tulsa With New Winner For 2nd Straight Year
News On 6's Dan Hawk has a recap of the 37th annual Chili Bowl in Tulsa that included a first-time champion for the second-straight year and a fitting call back to one of the greats of the past as well.
KTUL
First class graduates from Tulsa Fire Department bike school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class from Bike School. The River Parks Authority says individuals may occasionally see bright red and yellow "Tulsa Fire Rescue" jerseys on bike patrol around Turkey Mountain. They said this is to help with emergency responses when...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
publicradiotulsa.org
Housing — and all its issues — are Tulsa city council's primary focus in 2023
If their meeting Wednesday is any indication, housing — in its many forms, and the issues that surround it — is top of mind for Tulsa city councilors this year. At their annual planning retreat, councilors discussed how the city can involve itself in housing development, addressing homelessness and ensuring legal representation for tenants. These topics were discussed more than any others at the meeting.
KTUL
Kaw Dam to close for gate maintenance work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Kaw Dam will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 for gate maintenance work. The road on top of the dam will be closed during this time, however, fishing on either side will still be accessible.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa doesn’t always get the love it deserves. But take some time to explore Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, and you’ll quickly find out why this up-and-coming destination is well worth a visit. Tulsa was once known as the “Oil Capital of the World,” and today, you’ll still find...
KTUL
More than 800 gymnasts to attend Aim High Academy's 10th Annual Dream Meet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Aim High Academy, a Tulsa nonprofit organization, is hosting its 10th Annual Dream Meet from Friday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 15. Over 800 gymnasts from three states will compete this weekend. The event honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Comments / 4