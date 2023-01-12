The saga of the much-maligned Ford Powershift transmission has endured for years now, with multiple lawsuits filed over select 2011-2016 Ford Fiesta and 2012-2016 Focus owners have faced a number of issues related to that particular gearbox. Last July, a new lawsuit was filed that included newer, 2017-2019 models, which was followed in September by yet another legal action that pertains specifically to the state of California. Regardless, as Ford Authority reported last month, many owners have also been waiting months for their vehicles to be repaired thanks to parts shortages, further compounding this issue. Now, yet another one of those folks has won a legal battle over the Powershift transmission – the owner of a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to the Detroit Free Press.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO