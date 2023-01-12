Read full article on original website
New Lincoln Inventory At Over 90 Days’ Supply In December
Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 and resulting production shutdowns and various supply chain shortages, new vehicle inventory levels have hovered at or near record lows, month-after-month. In fact, Ford ended the third quarter of 2022 with just a 19 days’ supply of new vehicles, though that improved significantly by the end of the year – to just over 70 days’ supply, in fact – a good sign for consumers looking to purchase a new vehicle. However, The Blue Oval wasn’t alone in that regard, as new Lincoln inventory followed suit, closing out December at over 90 days’ supply, according to new data from Cox Automotive.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
Lincoln Aviator Sales Near Last Place In Q4 2022
AVIATOR -3.10% 5,281 5,450 +5.03% 21,977 20,924. In Canada, Lincoln Aviator deliveries totaled 357 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 48 percent compared to 691 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Aviator sales decreased about 13 percent to 1,786 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
Ford Motor Company ATP Up 12 Percent In 2022
Though inventory has improved and sales have somewhat cooled off in recent months, new vehicle average transaction pricing (ATP) continues to climb on a nearly monthly basis, setting multiple records in the process. In December 2022, Ford’s ATP – as a brand – rose by 3.3 percent month-over-month, Lincoln pricing increased by 1.2 percent, and Ford Motor Company as a whole grew by 3.2 percent. That trend is nothing new, however, and in fact, Ford Motor Company ATP jumped by a whopping 11.6 percent year-over-year to close out 2022, according to data from Cox Automotive.
Ford Mustang Sales Outperformed By Dodge Challenger In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Mustang sales saw The Blue Oval’s pony car slip to second place during the 2022 calendar year, trailing behind the Dodge Challenger but remaining solidly ahead of the Chevy Camaro. During 2022, Ford Mustang sales decreased nine percent, with 47,566 units. Comparatively, the Dodge Challenger saw its sales...
Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform
Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
Ford’s Garage Restaurant Opens Up In Kentucky
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant franchise filled with Blue Oval memorabilia – has been around since 2012, though it originated in Florida and wasn’t officially licensed to use FoMoCo’s iconic Blue Oval logo until 2014. The first Dearborn-based location opened in 2017, and the very first Ford’s Garage built at a dealership followed in late 2020. Regardless, the franchise has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years, leading to a rapid expansion with the addition of multiple new sites, as well as a handful of proposed ones. Now, the franchise can add yet another state to its list – Kentucky – as the latest location just opened in the city of Florence, according to Link NKY.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Limo, Hearse Lineup Revealed For UK
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a hit across the globe, eating up market share in the EV segment with each passing month. In fact, Fordwich – the smallest town in Britain – was quite literally taken over by the Mach-E not too long after its launch a couple of years ago, and now, UK buyers have more choices than most when it comes to the types of configurations they can get their Blue Oval EV crossover in, thanks to a company called Coleman Milne, which manufactures limousines and hearses.
2023 Ford Expedition: Here Are All Ten New Wheel Options
After receiving a thorough refresh for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Ford Expedition gets a handful of minor changes to the full-size SUV, including the deletion of the universal garage door opener from the base XL trim and one-pedal drive as standard on the more rugged Timberline. But what’s possibly even more noteworthy is that the lineup of available wheels received quite a few changes for the 2023 Expedition. Below, Ford Authority breaks down all ten new wheels in detail.
2013 Ford Fiesta Owner Wins Settlement In Powershift Lawsuit
The saga of the much-maligned Ford Powershift transmission has endured for years now, with multiple lawsuits filed over select 2011-2016 Ford Fiesta and 2012-2016 Focus owners have faced a number of issues related to that particular gearbox. Last July, a new lawsuit was filed that included newer, 2017-2019 models, which was followed in September by yet another legal action that pertains specifically to the state of California. Regardless, as Ford Authority reported last month, many owners have also been waiting months for their vehicles to be repaired thanks to parts shortages, further compounding this issue. Now, yet another one of those folks has won a legal battle over the Powershift transmission – the owner of a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Ford Announces New Solar Plant For Valencia Facility
As it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 and recently signed the new Cologne Climate Declaration, which aims to help that German city become climate-neutral by 2035, Ford has taken several actions to reach those goals in recent months as well. That includes installing a new battery energy storage system at the Essex Engine plant in Canada, a solar roof and battery storage at the Ford Research & Engineering Center, running the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa on 35 percent solar energy, and partnering with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its manufacturing processes by 2025 in Michigan. Now, the automaker has announced yet another big move as it strives to become more economically friendly – a new solar plant, located at the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain.
2022 Ford Maverick Lawsuit Filed Over Side Airbag Recall
Last August, FoMoCo issued a recall for select Ford Maverick pickups over a problem with the side curtain airbags where those particular units weren’t deploying properly. To rectify this issue, Ford instructed dealers to replace those airbags with new ones that feature a revised design, while some owners also received a little present for their troubles – a Yeti tumbler, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, a new class-action lawsuit has now been filed claiming that Ford’s proposed repairs don’t actually fix the Maverick’s side airbag issue, according to Car Complaints.
Ford Benchmarking Chevy Tahoe PPV
It’s not uncommon for rival automakers to “borrow” competing vehicles for benchmarking purposes. Ford keeps a close eye on its longtime crosstown competition, General Motors, and routinely evaluates its vehicles. Recently, Ford Authority has spotted several GM vehicles in the hands of The Blue Oval, including a Chevy Corvette C8, a Chevy Camaro ZL1, a Duramax-powered Chevy Silverado LTZ and a GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Now, we’ve caught Ford benchmarking a Chevy Tahoe PPV.
