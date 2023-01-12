ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

Voice of OC

How is Orange County Combating Hate After Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis?

Two years after county officials deemed COVID-19 a public health emergency, a pandemic-amplified hate spike brought them face to face with another one entirely. A resolution approved unanimously by county supervisors last month declares racism “a public health crisis” and calls for the county to be a “justice-oriented governmental organization” through “robust trainings and continuing education”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2023 Distinguished Local Schools

SACRAMENTO — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Schools in Alhambra, Arcadia, El Monte, Glendale, La Cañada, Pasadena, Rosemead, San Marino and South Pasadena Were Honored. California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. The...
ALHAMBRA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?

Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Los Angeles County Joins CARE Court

CARE Court is a new program to engage, assist, and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and severe mental illness. Los Angeles County, this past week, moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework to deliver mental health and substance use disorder services to Californians suffering from severe mental health disorders. The County is working to implement the CARE Act by December 1, 2023, one year ahead of schedule.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. – Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to provide patrol, jail, fire, paramedic and all other emergency services. Residents are advised to always call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. For all other non-emergencies, call (626) 744-4241. The police department’s records section will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
PASADENA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA

Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Seniors, High Poverty Areas Remain Disproportionately Impacted by COVID

Most COVID-19 metrics, except for the sobering rise in deaths, are better than anticipated at this point in the post-holiday season and when compared to past winters. The absence of a post winter holiday spike in cases and hospitalizations may reflect the new tools available to blunt the impact of COVID, and the preventative health measures taken by residents and workers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

