wfft.com
Hines announces he will not run in next election
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Democratic Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines will not run in the next election. Hines announced that he will not be running for council again. At his announcement at Sweetwater Sound on Monday, he said he hopes the bipartisanship between councilmembers continues. “All of the...
wfft.com
Super Shot raising awareness for cervical cancer prevention
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The month of January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical cancer has a vaccine, and Super Shot’s Connie Heflin says the shot has been around for about fifteen years now. While Heflin thinks people generally know the vaccine exists, they don’t necessarily understand its...
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Club hosted its 37th annual Unity Day Celebration Monday in honor and remembrance of Dr. King. Club president Bennie Edwards said it’s important to continue to spread King’s message, even decades after his death. “Dr. King stressed...
wfft.com
Rent price trends regulate as economy recovers from pandemic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Over the course of the pandemic, many people experienced a rent-rollercoaster as inflation impacted housing costs. However, rent expert Brian Carberry with Rentals.com says it looks like the economy is beginning to return to a more normal rhythm. That does not mean the cost of...
wfft.com
I-69 crash update: Road is back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
wfft.com
Above average temperatures, more rain this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The rain ends before daybreak Tuesday and temperatures are in the middle 40s. The day begins with a little sunshine, but the clouds quickly increase by lunchtime. Temperatures in the afternoon should be in the middle 40s under a cloudy sky. Under a cloudy...
wfft.com
Cleveland State clamps down Purdue Fort Wayne
The visiting Cleveland State Vikings pulled away late from Purdue Fort Wayne in a 72-60 decision on Monday (Jan. 16) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The visiting Cleveland State Vikings pulled away late from Purdue Fort Wayne in a 72-60 decision on Monday (Jan. 16) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
wfft.com
Adams Central boys, Jay County girls take home ACAC tournament title
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - In this year's ACAC basketball tournament, the Adams Central boys basketball team and Jay County girls basketball team secured the first-place trophy. In the 100th annual ACAC boys basketball tournament, the Adams Central pulled away with a 59-48 overtime victory over the Woodlan Warriors, clinching their first conference title since 1976.
