Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service Show - Monday, January 16, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our MLK Day of Service Show! We’re highlighting black-owned, local businesses and events featured throughout the year on SA Live. It’s part of DreamWeek - the Miss Black San Antonio beauty pageant. It promotes the awareness of African-American Heritage, provides personality development training for pageantry competitions and encourages higher academic and vocational goals.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 16, 2023
For four days and in five shows, watch this classic musical right here in San Antonio!. Set in the East Village in New York City, this heartwarming story follows a group of bohemians that fall in love, and find their voice, and live for today. Where: Carlos Alvarez Studio Center...
KSAT 12
Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
KSAT 12
Local woman gears up to keep Martin Luther King, Jr. Day marchers well hydrated
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – As thousands of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day marchers set out for their roughly three-mile course for the first time in two years, Janice Brock will be on the sidelines, doing more than cheering them on. The Northeast Side resident has made it her business...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged 500 feet on street in Rio Grande Valley
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
The Luxury Family Compound You’ve Always Wanted in San Antonio, Texas
Most of us have talked to friends or family members about how awesome it would be if we lived together. For most of us that is just talk, we want to see family or friends more often, but busy schedules get in the way. Although if you think you are ready to make that family compund that you’ve always wanted this property in San Antonio, Texas might be the perfect place to make it happen.
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
San Antonio City Councilwoman tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Video shows gunfire during street takeover on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A part of Interstate-10 was taken over Sunday night by a group of drivers doing donuts, and firing gunshots. The gunfire was caught on video from a driver stuck in the mayhem near I-10 and Callaghan. As of Monday night, the video posted on TikTok has more than 4 million views.
San Antonio-based Stout House plans two new locations on the city's far West Side
Both are situated just south of Government Canyon State Park and will open this spring.
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant
Two years ago, Guerito's Red Tacos, a family-owned business, opened a food truck on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. Located at 8701 FM 1560, near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, the birria-focused food truck soon became popular with people across San Antonio queuing up for quesadillas, mulitas, vampires, and quesatacos de birria.
How a small piece of technology may have helped save the life of a San Antonio cyclist
SAN ANTONIO — After an early morning bicycle accident that could have ended much worse for one far west side resident, a small piece of technology helped him both find help and make his way on the road to recovery. Travis Womack covers most of the tabletops in his...
Two families displaced after fire damages their condos
SAN ANTONIO — Two families have been displaced from their homes after a fire damaged their condos Monday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Brightwood Place near The Quarry. When firefighters arrived at the address, they found heavy flames from inside one of...
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
The most unique roadside attractions from Houston to San Antonio
The 3-hour drive along I-10 is loaded with quirky, cool and delicious detours.
