San Antonio, TX

As Seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service Show - Monday, January 16, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our MLK Day of Service Show! We’re highlighting black-owned, local businesses and events featured throughout the year on SA Live. It’s part of DreamWeek - the Miss Black San Antonio beauty pageant. It promotes the awareness of African-American Heritage, provides personality development training for pageantry competitions and encourages higher academic and vocational goals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 16, 2023

For four days and in five shows, watch this classic musical right here in San Antonio!. Set in the East Village in New York City, this heartwarming story follows a group of bohemians that fall in love, and find their voice, and live for today. Where: Carlos Alvarez Studio Center...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Luxury Family Compound You’ve Always Wanted in San Antonio, Texas

Most of us have talked to friends or family members about how awesome it would be if we lived together. For most of us that is just talk, we want to see family or friends more often, but busy schedules get in the way. Although if you think you are ready to make that family compund that you’ve always wanted this property in San Antonio, Texas might be the perfect place to make it happen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant

Two years ago, Guerito's Red Tacos, a family-owned business, opened a food truck on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. Located at 8701 FM 1560, near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, the birria-focused food truck soon became popular with people across San Antonio queuing up for quesadillas, mulitas, vampires, and quesatacos de birria.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio

San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
