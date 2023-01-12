ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kevin Warren joining the Bears highlights a season wrap-up edition of ‘The 9-Yard Line’

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpOKR_0kCpRjU600

CHICAGO – After replacing their head coach and general manager early in 2022, the Bears have made another major hire within their franchise.

Kevin Warren is coming over from the Big Ten to be the team’s new president and CEO, replacing Ted Phillips, who is leaving the franchise after 24 years. He comes over from the Big Ten, where he served as commissioner since 2020, but also has a wealth of experience in the National Football League.

He’ll be the man to lead the Bears forward both in setting on-field standards while also driving the business end of the franchise, including the possible building of a new stadium on the Arlington Park site. The team signed a purchase agreement for the property back in September 2021.

This is the highlight of the season-ending edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now as we take a look at the historic hire for the team. We’ll also take a look back at the 2022 season along with a look ahead to an important offseason for general manager Ryan Poles.

Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields also weigh in on the future of the team after a 3-14 season.

Herb Howard of The Bigs will appear on the program to give us his thoughts on the Warren hire, the 2022 season, and what could be in store for this offseason.

Larry Hawley has more on the team bringing in Warren, their upcoming offseason, along with memorable tidbits from the past four months on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line,” which you can watch live in the video above at 4:10 PM.

