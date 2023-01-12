Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
Wave 3
Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
WLKY.com
New Highlands bar brings farm-to-table concept to Louisville beverage scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bar in the Highlands aims to bring the farm-to-table concept into the beverage world. Epiphany, on Highlands Avenue, has a full bar with bourbons, tequilas and mezcals making up a big portion of the menu. Plus a dozen beers on tap and a cocktail menu that changes seasonally.
spectrumnews1.com
Former LMPD officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid invited to fundraiser event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky is planning to host a fundraiser dinner Tuesday, and the special guest is former LMPD Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly. Mattingly is one officer involved in the raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. It’s a...
wdrb.com
Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
wdrb.com
Longtime Eastern Parkway restaurant The Cottage Inn reopens after 18-month closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime restaurant in Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood has reopened after being closed for 18 months. The Cottage Inn at 570 Eastern Parkway, near Bradley Avenue, officially opened its doors again on Monday. It closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after being open for...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Wave 3
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The intersection of Highway 146 and Locust Lane in Oldham County is completely blocked. Oldham County Emergency Management confirmed that this is due to an injury accident. It’s not known how long the closure will be, so Tuesday morning commuters should take a different route if...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
wdrb.com
Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
WLKY.com
Crews work to put out blazing house fire in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house on Main Street in Louisville caught on fire and needed several firefighters to put it out early Monday morning, according to the Louisville Fire Department. It started at 5:30 a.m. at a house located in the 900 block of Main Street between a storage...
wdrb.com
1 killed in collision with semi tractor-trailer on I-264 near Brownsboro Road early Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after crashing head-on into a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. The early investigation indicates that the driver of a red car traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the median."
WLKY.com
Alice Cooper bringing 2023 tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alice Cooper is coming back to Louisville this year. The 74-year-old will be playing at The Louisville Palace on May 10 as a part of his 2023 tour, which is only making 18 stops. Watch in the player above: Alice Cooper spotted at Mall St. Matthews.
WLKY.com
Thieves make coordinated attack on La Grange neighborhood
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A group of alleged criminals, working together, stole one car and broke into others in La Grange over the weekend. A police investigation is now underway into the non-violent, yet scary, attack on the Woodland Lakes subdivision early Saturday morning. Doorbell cameras captured video of...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
WLKY.com
52-year-old man fatally shot on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the man shot and killed over the weekend on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. Officers from LMPD's 5th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m., according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
