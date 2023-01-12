ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crews work to put out blazing house fire in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house on Main Street in Louisville caught on fire and needed several firefighters to put it out early Monday morning, according to the Louisville Fire Department. It started at 5:30 a.m. at a house located in the 900 block of Main Street between a storage...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 killed in collision with semi tractor-trailer on I-264 near Brownsboro Road early Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after crashing head-on into a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. The early investigation indicates that the driver of a red car traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the median."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Alice Cooper bringing 2023 tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alice Cooper is coming back to Louisville this year. The 74-year-old will be playing at The Louisville Palace on May 10 as a part of his 2023 tour, which is only making 18 stops. Watch in the player above: Alice Cooper spotted at Mall St. Matthews.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thieves make coordinated attack on La Grange neighborhood

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A group of alleged criminals, working together, stole one car and broke into others in La Grange over the weekend. A police investigation is now underway into the non-violent, yet scary, attack on the Woodland Lakes subdivision early Saturday morning. Doorbell cameras captured video of...
LA GRANGE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy