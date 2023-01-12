Townhomes planned at large lot where home burned down several years ago

EAU CLAIRE — Townhomes are planned on Eau Claire’s south side at a lot that has been vacant since a house fire happened there about seven years ago.

Local housing developer Haselwander Properties intends to create five buildings with a total of 36 townhomes among them at 3421 Cypress St.

Plans submitted to the city show that each of the two-story townhome units would have their own private garages, parking stalls and patios. Sidewalks within the development would connect to a communal grilling patio and two fire pits.

Along with the amenities, the developer also touted the complex’s location for being only a two-minute drive — or a short walk — to shops, restaurants and other businesses in the Oakwood Mall area.

Pending city approval, Haselwander Properties would begin construction in spring of the first building. As each building is completed, the common areas and landscaping around it would be finished. The final buildings are expected to be done by fall 2024, according to the company’s general development plan.

Eau Claire’s Plan Commission is scheduled during its 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting at City Hall to review the developer’s request to rezone the property to allow the multi-family residential buildings.

Following the commission’s decision, the rezoning request will go to a public hearing in front of the City Council on Jan. 23 before the deciding vote is taken the following day.

A staff report from the city’s Community Development Department states the townhomes would provide a transition between neighboring single-family homes and several businesses to the east.

The 2.8-acre lot is located on the west side of the intersection of Cypress Street and Oakwood Hills Parkway. Save for some trees and the foundation of the home that previously stood there, the lot is currently vacant.

“Over the past seven years, this property has been offered for sale on and off,” the city’s memo stated.

There had been at least one previous attempt to develop the property after the home previously there was destroyed by fire.

In October 2015, both the city’s Plan Commission and City Council approved rezoning the land to allow a memory care facility there. At the time, First Phoenix Group had proposed a 24-unit facility at the location, but those plans never came to fruition.