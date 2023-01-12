Amazon Deals: Paper Mate, Sharpie & Elmer's writing products and glue up to 69% off, bluetooth earbuds only $14.44 (reg. $49.99), 24-pc glass food storage set only $20 (43% off)

Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Deals: Bluetooth portable speaker only $11.19 (reg. $29.99) after coupon, Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container 2-pk set only $14.99 (50% off), Fire Tablets up to 43% off
Amazon has impressive deals including the OontZ Angle Solo bluetooth portable speaker for only $11.19 (reg. $29.99) after coupon, Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container 2-pk set for only $14.99 (50% off), Fire Tablets up to 43% off, kitchen towels 6 pk for $12.99 (46% off), Paper Mate & Sharpie writing products up to 67% off, Armor All Car Wipes Variety Pack for $9.69 (50% off), kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off) and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
Food Lion Deals Jan. 18-24: Whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, celery, Buy 5 Save $5 promo
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 18 including celery, whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, Morning Star Farms products, SeaPak seafood, Classico Pasta Sauce, Kraft Barbecue Sauce, glazed doughnuts, a Buy 5 Save $5 promotion and more.
5 on Your Side: Save money buying these store brands
We’re feeling inflation pains everywhere these days, especially at the grocery store. One way to save money is to buy store brands. But that can be disappointing if the ones you choose don’t taste great. Consumer Reports’ expert taste testers went to work to find the store brands that you’ll actually enjoy eating while saving money, too.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0