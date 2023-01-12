Amazon Deals: Paper Mate, Sharpie & Elmer's writing products and glue up to 69% off, bluetooth earbuds only $14.44 (reg. $49.99), 24-pc glass food storage set only $20 (43% off)

Amazon has impressive deals including the OontZ Angle Solo bluetooth portable speaker for only $11.19 (reg. $29.99) after coupon, Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container 2-pk set for only $14.99 (50% off), Fire Tablets up to 43% off, kitchen towels 6 pk for $12.99 (46% off), Paper Mate & Sharpie writing products up to 67% off, Armor All Car Wipes Variety Pack for $9.69 (50% off), kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off) and more! Read on for a list of top buys.

1 DAY AGO