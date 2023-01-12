ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars will travel to face Chiefs in AFC divisional playoffs on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will hit the road for their second-round playoff game for a rematch of a regular season showdown with the Chiefs. Jacksonville will travel to Kansas City for the AFC divisional showdown on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. as Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson try and keep the Jaguars’ dream season going.
Photo gallery: Jaguars make history, believers with stunning comeback win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars completed a historic comeback in Saturday night’s 31-30 AFC wild-card playoff win over the Chargers. Jacksonville trailed 27-0 in the first half before winning it on a 36-yard, walk-off field goal from Riley Patterson. They’ll play in the divisional round next weekend. But before we look ahead to what’s next, let’s take a glance at the stunning comeback win in pictures.
2 area players help bring home playoff win on Duval turf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For two of the Jags in Saturday’s wild-card playoff, home-field advantage had an even more special meaning. Hometown guys Darious Williams and Shaquille Quarterman had added incentive to bring home a big win Saturday against the Chargers at TIAA Bank Field. “Just knowing I’m going...
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones,...
Maybe later: No time to enjoy historic playoff win for Doug Pederson, Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson said it’s normal to go through his phone after games and scroll through the messages one by one by one. After Saturday night’s 31-30 comeback win over the Chargers in the AFC playoffs, Pederson said he likely had 150 messages, with several along the lines of the Jaguars can’t keep the suspense up like this.
GameDay Live: Jaguars face Chargers in 1st playoff game since 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars won the AFC South in a prime-time showdown last week and are back at it on Saturday night in their first playoff game since the 2017 season. The Jaguars (9-8) are riding a season-high five-game winning streak. They already beat the Chargers (10-7) this season, hammering Los Angeles 38-10 in Week 3.
Photo gallery: The fans come out in force for pregame tailgate parties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the Jaguars hosted the Chargers in their first playoff game since the 2017 season, it was all about the pregame festivities. The Slab was rocking and the tailgates going full bore. News4JAX photographer Kevin Nguyen captured some of those fans in action cheering on the Jaguars. Check out the gallery above.
uSay: Vote in our News4JAGS polls

We have a full roster of fun for you as the Jaguars prepare to defend The Bank against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. While your watching our Teal the Show: Battle at the Bank coverage on Channel 4 and News4JAX+, you can take part in these four uSay polls:
Party for the Playoffs: We’re keeping up with the festive atmosphere live ahead of Jags’ wild-card game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are hosting the Chargers in the AFC playoffs and Jacksonville is pumped! But before tonight’s prime-time kickoff, it’s all about the tailgates and the pregame around TIAA Bank Field. News4JAX will be all around the pregame festivities on Saturday and will be tweeting out photos and videos throughout the lead up to the game.
