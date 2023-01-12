JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson said it’s normal to go through his phone after games and scroll through the messages one by one by one. After Saturday night’s 31-30 comeback win over the Chargers in the AFC playoffs, Pederson said he likely had 150 messages, with several along the lines of the Jaguars can’t keep the suspense up like this.

