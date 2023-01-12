Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback win at Waffle House
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What do you do after you complete one of the most incredible comebacks in NFL playoff history?. Well, if you’re Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, you celebrate with an early-morning meal at an American institution: Waffle House. After the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers...
‘Time to go home’: Haters on social media counted the Jaguars out. Then the incredible happened
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wasn’t looking good. The Los Angeles Chargers shocked the Jacksonville Jaguars and 70,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night by jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions...
Jaguars will travel to face Chiefs in AFC divisional playoffs on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will hit the road for their second-round playoff game for a rematch of a regular season showdown with the Chiefs. Jacksonville will travel to Kansas City for the AFC divisional showdown on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. as Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson try and keep the Jaguars’ dream season going.
Photo gallery: Jaguars make history, believers with stunning comeback win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars completed a historic comeback in Saturday night’s 31-30 AFC wild-card playoff win over the Chargers. Jacksonville trailed 27-0 in the first half before winning it on a 36-yard, walk-off field goal from Riley Patterson. They’ll play in the divisional round next weekend. But before we look ahead to what’s next, let’s take a glance at the stunning comeback win in pictures.
Comeback for the ages: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars stun Chargers in playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars started on the wrong side of history and came out of it on the other. Just like that, the storybook season continues with a playoff performance for the ages. It was always — and continues to be — the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence...
Clowns to crowns: How the Jags got to playoffs in turnaround season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a week ago over 70,000 fans packed TIAA Bank Field and celebrated as the Jaguars won the AFC South title. Winning the division is always special, but the journey to Saturday’s wild-card playoff moment is what truly makes the Jags’ story shine. Let’s...
2 area players help bring home playoff win on Duval turf
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For two of the Jags in Saturday’s wild-card playoff, home-field advantage had an even more special meaning. Hometown guys Darious Williams and Shaquille Quarterman had added incentive to bring home a big win Saturday against the Chargers at TIAA Bank Field. “Just knowing I’m going...
Fans continue to flock to sports stores following Jaguars shocking playoff win over Chargers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – On Sunday, Jaguars fans continued to celebrate the team’s monumental comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. For the second weekend in a row fans packed out Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach to get their hands on all sorts of Jags memorabilia.
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones,...
Maybe later: No time to enjoy historic playoff win for Doug Pederson, Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson said it’s normal to go through his phone after games and scroll through the messages one by one by one. After Saturday night’s 31-30 comeback win over the Chargers in the AFC playoffs, Pederson said he likely had 150 messages, with several along the lines of the Jaguars can’t keep the suspense up like this.
GameDay Live: Jaguars face Chargers in 1st playoff game since 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars won the AFC South in a prime-time showdown last week and are back at it on Saturday night in their first playoff game since the 2017 season. The Jaguars (9-8) are riding a season-high five-game winning streak. They already beat the Chargers (10-7) this season, hammering Los Angeles 38-10 in Week 3.
Friendship takes lead: Jags fan opts for standing-room-only seating to watch wild-card showdown with friends
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for the Jaguars vs. Chargers wild-card playoff game were some of the hottest tickets in town this week. Some fans told News4JAX they were willing to do anything to get seats at the game -- including buying standing room only, despite spending hours on their feet while tailgating.
Photo gallery: The fans come out in force for pregame tailgate parties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the Jaguars hosted the Chargers in their first playoff game since the 2017 season, it was all about the pregame festivities. The Slab was rocking and the tailgates going full bore. News4JAX photographer Kevin Nguyen captured some of those fans in action cheering on the Jaguars. Check out the gallery above.
‘Not going to stop me’: Bundled-up fans don’t allow cold weather to hold them back from showing their game day thrill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The anticipation for the ‘Battle at The Bank’ between the Jags and Chargers has been building since last Saturday’s AFC South win against the Titans. The momentum has been up. The energy has been radiating, and the fans are making it known which...
JAX is snappin’ it up in their teal, white for Jags vs. Chargers showdown at The Bank
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUUUVVVAALL is certainly showing up and showing out for the Jaguars. Fans decked out in their teal and white drip, face painting and Trevor Lawrence costumes flooded the TIAA Bank Field before the game to enjoy good vibes as excitement builds for the Saturday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.
uSay: Vote in our News4JAGS polls
We have a full roster of fun for you as the Jaguars prepare to defend The Bank against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. While your watching our Teal the Show: Battle at the Bank coverage on Channel 4 and News4JAX+, you can take part in these four uSay polls:
Party for the Playoffs: We’re keeping up with the festive atmosphere live ahead of Jags’ wild-card game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are hosting the Chargers in the AFC playoffs and Jacksonville is pumped! But before tonight’s prime-time kickoff, it’s all about the tailgates and the pregame around TIAA Bank Field. News4JAX will be all around the pregame festivities on Saturday and will be tweeting out photos and videos throughout the lead up to the game.
Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes matchup could be preview of NFL playoffs for years to come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With his play over the last half of the season, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has entered the national conversation, considered by some analysts to be a top-five quarterback in the NFL. On Saturday, Lawrence will go up against the current king of NFL QBs: Patrick Mahomes.
