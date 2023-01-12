ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

BREAKING: Justus Terry Commits to Georgia

2025 defensive lineman Justus "Jay" Terry has committed to the University of Georgia. Terry was in town for the National Championship celebration on Saturday and has locked down his commitment to the University of Georgia. Terry is a 6'5, 265 pound prospect that plays both offensive and defensive line for...
ATHENS, GA

