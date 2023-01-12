ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Oaks, CA

KCRA.com

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen, injuring 3 people

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — An SUV slammed into a Dairy Queen in the Citrus Heights area of Sacramento County on Monday, injuring three people, officials said. Pictures show the SUV halfway inside the restaurant on 6855 Greenback Lane. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the three injured people were sitting in the booth the vehicle crashed into.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Updates: Biden to survey storm damages, Part of Highway 99 closed after flooding, Sac Co evacuation warning lifted

Northern California is drying out on Tuesday, but flooding continues to impact San Joaquin County. Highway 99 remains closed in both directions between Peltier Road north of Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi as crews work to remove floodwaters from the roadway. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?

(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley.  •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Indo-Chinese restaurant 'Red Hot Chili Pepper' opens in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its list and this one is a “multicultural fusion of delectable tastes." The most popular Indo-Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is now open in Folsom. Red Hot Chili Pepper (RHCP) had its grand opening Thursday and is located...
FOLSOM, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove

A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights

The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA

