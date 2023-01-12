Read full article on original website
SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen, injuring 3 people
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — An SUV slammed into a Dairy Queen in the Citrus Heights area of Sacramento County on Monday, injuring three people, officials said. Pictures show the SUV halfway inside the restaurant on 6855 Greenback Lane. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the three injured people were sitting in the booth the vehicle crashed into.
Northern California Storm Updates: Biden to survey storm damages, Part of Highway 99 closed after flooding, Sac Co evacuation warning lifted
Northern California is drying out on Tuesday, but flooding continues to impact San Joaquin County. Highway 99 remains closed in both directions between Peltier Road north of Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi as crews work to remove floodwaters from the roadway. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory...
Northern California forecast: Dry Tuesday before another system moves in Wednesday
Northern California gets the chance to dry out Tuesday before a fast-moving system moves in Wednesday evening, bringing rain and snow. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Wednesday will start out with some patchy areas of fog with the occasional clouds by the afternoon. Then by sunset around 5 p.m., a front...
Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?
(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley. •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
Super slow-going on Highway 50 as snow blanketed Sierra and Foothills on Monday
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Highway 50 through El Dorado County proved to be slow and dangerous to drive on Monday. The highway in both directions was packed with snow and peppered with icy spots. Snow in the Foothills and up to higher elevations made for a long drive home...
KCRA Today: Lingering wet weather, MLK Day events across Sacramento area, shooting suspect arrested in Citrus Heights
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Indo-Chinese restaurant 'Red Hot Chili Pepper' opens in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its list and this one is a “multicultural fusion of delectable tastes." The most popular Indo-Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is now open in Folsom. Red Hot Chili Pepper (RHCP) had its grand opening Thursday and is located...
Northern California Storm Updates: I-80 reopens in Sierra, Biden OKs major disaster declaration, Wilton Evacuation Order lifted
Northern California can expect much lighter amounts of rain on Sunday, a day after the region got hammered by heavy rainfall that flooded roadways and prompted another round of evacuation orders. In the Sierra, Interstate 80 has reopened with chain controls after heavy snowfall brought travel to a standstill. But...
New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove
A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Sacramento crews respond to commercial fire near Del Paso Heights
The cause of a structure fire that occurred in the Del Paso Heights area on Saturday is being investigated, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Sac Fire said that the flames were contained at a residential fourplex home on the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
Rain and snow totals for the last three days in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Storm relief is finally on the way to soggy Northern California. The last of the weekend storm is continuing to produce heavy snow over the Sierra, but the rain is done in the valley until Wednesday. The Wednesday storm will be the 9th in the past...
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
Vet tech crochets 'ears' for Willy Wonka, injured dog brought into Sacramento SPCA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After losing his ears, a Sacramento pup is home with his new family Friday, wearing new “ears” carefully crocheted just for him by one of the technicians who helped nurse him back to health. Willy is around 2 years old and came to the...
Mobile home park flooded in San Joaquin County, around 175 residents evacuated
ACAMPO, Calif. — Around 175 residents of the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo evacuated on Sunday due to localized flooding, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. KCRA 3 was on the scene when rescue crews waded through the waist-deep water Sunday afternoon to put residents on...
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
