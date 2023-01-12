Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels
The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Power Rankings: Ja Morant Has the Grizzlies Jumping
The Celtics, Nuggets and Grizzlies all hit the 30-win mark as teams officially began the second half of the 2022–23 season. Elsewhere in the top 10, the Nets, playing without the injured Kevin Durant, dropped both games they played. In the league’s expansive middle class, the Heat, Kings and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens up After Jayson Tatum’s Historic 51-Point Performance
Jayson Tatum had arguably his best game of the season Monday afternoon. The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Tatum shined for the shorthanded C's as they earned their seventh straight win, 130-118. Tatum poured in 51 points to go along with nine rebounds...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Fans React To Russell Westbrook’s Last-Second Implosion Against Sixers
When your Los Angeles Lakers fell to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 113-112 last night, it seemed the big issue was a total breakdown during LA's final possession. Russell Westbrook found himself squaring off against All-NBA Sixers big man Joel Embiid with plenty of time remaining to set up a play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Find Out He’s Played Two Generations Of Jabari Smiths
In the midst of scoring 48 points to beat the league's worst team, the Houston Rockets, by a surprisingly close margin, 140-132, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James had a bit of a rude awakening regarding his NBA longevity. At one point, a mic'd up Jabari Smith Jr.,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets
The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James At 38 Is Resembling Peak LeBron With Miami Heat
Many have called LeBron James' four years with the Miami Heat the best of his career. He led the Heat to two championships in four NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14 while averaging 26.9, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 54 percent. He also won two MVPs. Yet somehow James...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando
While there’s obvious buzz around Franz Wagner of the Magic, his older brother is quietly developing into a solid rotational center in Orlando. Considering the Magic already have a pretty stacked frontcourt that includes young, rising talent, there’s a chance they could be convinced to part ways with an older player like Wagner. At 25 years old, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but Orlando has several younger prospects that have higher ceilings at similar positions.
