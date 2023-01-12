ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels

The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing...
NBA Power Rankings: Ja Morant Has the Grizzlies Jumping

The Celtics, Nuggets and Grizzlies all hit the 30-win mark as teams officially began the second half of the 2022–23 season. Elsewhere in the top 10, the Nets, playing without the injured Kevin Durant, dropped both games they played. In the league’s expansive middle class, the Heat, Kings and...
UTAH STATE
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again

While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets

The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James At 38 Is Resembling Peak LeBron With Miami Heat

Many have called LeBron James' four years with the Miami Heat the best of his career. He led the Heat to two championships in four NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14 while averaging 26.9, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 54 percent. He also won two MVPs. Yet somehow James...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando

While there’s obvious buzz around Franz Wagner of the Magic, his older brother is quietly developing into a solid rotational center in Orlando. Considering the Magic already have a pretty stacked frontcourt that includes young, rising talent, there’s a chance they could be convinced to part ways with an older player like Wagner. At 25 years old, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but Orlando has several younger prospects that have higher ceilings at similar positions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

