Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroomHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?
Byron Leftwich is looking for a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after four seasons as their offensive coordinator. Sources told Pewter Report Tuesday morning that the team will move on from Leftwich. After teaming up with Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl two years ago,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Message of Support For Mike McCarthy
Headed into the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, questions lingered about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security, who had yet to win a playoff game in his first two seasons in Dallas. However, after the Cowboys routed Tom Brady and Tampa 31–14, franchise owner Jerry Jones gave perhaps his most ringing endorsement of McCarthy yet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round
Although the Cleveland Browns will have to wait until next season for their next opportunity to make the playoffs, it's worthwhile to see what can be learned from the teams that did qualify. In essence, what separates the contenders from the postseason tourists. The Browns have been working on hiring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling
Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023-24 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds
The most outstanding player in NCAA football has been awarded the Heisman Trophy annually since 1935. SI Sportsbook has released the opening odds for the 2023-24 season and the field is full of intriguing options for bettors. Bettors once again should focus their investments on signal-callers as only three non-quarterbacks...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charge
Jerrell Powe, a former NFL player and Ole Miss standout, has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi, police said Monday. Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and accomplice Gavin Bates were arrested at a bank in the suburb of Jackson, Miss., on Thursday. Powe, 35, was still in custody Monday with no bail set, booking records show.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Power Rankings: Ja Morant Has the Grizzlies Jumping
The Celtics, Nuggets and Grizzlies all hit the 30-win mark as teams officially began the second half of the 2022–23 season. Elsewhere in the top 10, the Nets, playing without the injured Kevin Durant, dropped both games they played. In the league’s expansive middle class, the Heat, Kings and...
