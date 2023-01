A 79-year-old Nevada City woman who went missing after walking away from her home last week has been found dead, authorities said. The body of Phyllis Brodie, who was reported missing on Friday, was discovered Sunday afternoon on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Brodie’s official cause of death has not been disclosed, pending an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office, however, said “no suspicious circumstances were observed.”

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO