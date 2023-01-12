ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Juvenile arrested for having gun on B.C. Rain campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for possessing a gun on the campus of B.C. Rain High School. According to police, no one was injured and the school was never placed on lockdown. Officers responded to the school at 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Girby Road apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police confirmed that one person has died following a shooting at an apartment complex on Girby Road this morning. The incident took place at 61Ninety West Apartments on Girby Road. According to the Mobile Police Department, the male victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2021 Prichard murder suspect back in Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested by Prichard police for murder in 2021 is back in Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile jail log. According to the jail log, Broderick McCants Jr., 30, was arrested and booked into jail just before 10 Saturday morning. It is unclear why he was booked […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday in Wilmer: Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday. Angela Caddy, 65, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 15, by her family, according to the post. Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, […]
WILMER, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested in connection with burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
MOBILE, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

