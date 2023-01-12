Read full article on original website
Daphne woman charged with manslaughter in deadly Sunday shooting in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a 49-year-old Daphne woman Monday in connection to a deadly Sunday shooting, according to a release from the FPD. Conswayla Minor, 49, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police said there could be additional charges and possibly more arrests. Police officers and detectives with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Juvenile arrested for having gun on B.C. Rain campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for possessing a gun on the campus of B.C. Rain High School. According to police, no one was injured and the school was never placed on lockdown. Officers responded to the school at 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway...
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
WPMI
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Girby Road apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police confirmed that one person has died following a shooting at an apartment complex on Girby Road this morning. The incident took place at 61Ninety West Apartments on Girby Road. According to the Mobile Police Department, the male victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
WPMI
Car crashes into home after Mobile Police pursuit, leaving family displaced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police pursuits seem to be becoming a common occurrence in the Port City. Last night, NBC 15 news showed you one that ended in tragedy, when police say a fleeing vehicle rammed into a family's home off Stanton Road. The family was asleep, and thankfully...
2021 Prichard murder suspect back in Mobile Metro Jail
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested by Prichard police for murder in 2021 is back in Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile jail log. According to the jail log, Broderick McCants Jr., 30, was arrested and booked into jail just before 10 Saturday morning. It is unclear why he was booked […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man gets 5-year prison sentence for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer also ordered Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, to...
Missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday in Wilmer: Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday. Angela Caddy, 65, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 15, by her family, according to the post. Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, […]
Three Alabama teens arrested in connection with deadly birthday party gun battle
Three Alabama teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and nine others injured a week ago after a birthday celebration turned deadly. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said three juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting. The new arrests come...
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
1 hospitalized after shooting in Escambia Co., sheriff’s office investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which hospitalized one person. According to ECSO, deputies responded to Saxon Street, a little after noon on Monday. They said one person was sent to the hospital for injuries sustained from a shooting and another person was hospitalized from other injuries. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
WALA-TV FOX10
New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested in connection with burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
