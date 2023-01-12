Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Bolster Defense, Pass on QB CJ Stroud in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are officially gearing up for the offseason after a 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. And with that, 2023 mock drafts are simultaneously beginning to populate in abundance, as the Seahawks are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams to watch in the draft due to their ownership of the Denver Broncos' first-round selection.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Patterson, Tight End, Air Force Falcons
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Commanders Add Another Interview Request for Coaching Search. By Jeremy Brener,Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts’ Odds of Landing Certain Top Head Coach Candidate Slipping?. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys at Bucs: 5 Keys to Beating Tom Brady, Inactives for Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a win-or-go-home clash at Raymond James Stadium. After a 12-5 regular season record, Dallas will be looking to end Tampa Bay’s season and register its first-ever win over Brady. But how do they do it?. First the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Waiver Wire Year in Review: List of 2022 League Winners
The 2022-2023 fantasy season has wrapped, and if you took home the trophy, you either had the world's greatest draft or were a waiver-wire warrior. With the number one overall pick collectively considered a bust (RB Jonathan Taylor) and a few season-ending injuries along the way (RB Javonte Williams, QB Kyler Murray), those who were aggressive on the waiver wire could stay competitive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What First Round of Playoff Games Taught Bears
The first weekend of playoff games provided the Bears with a pathway to postseason success. First, they need to worry about winning a game rather than winning a playoff game. It's still a good idea to keep in mind what success in postseason looks like because GM Ryan Poles said the goal is for "sustained success." They're not seeking a playoff appearance and loss once every decade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Bryson Speas, Offensive Lineman, North Carolina State Wolfpack
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Potential Under the Radar Free Agent Signing for the Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns are into their offseason after missing the playoffs in 2022 with a 7-10 record. The team's offense was there for the majority of the year while the defense struggled to put it together. According to PFF, there is one free agency fit that would actually make sense for the Browns' offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job
After a week-long search, the Cleveland Browns have landed their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, the Browns are set to hire Jim Schwartz to run their defense. This comes a week after the Browns let Joe Woods go following a 7-10 season. Schwartz beat out Brian Flores, Sean...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sets Playoff Record vs. Bucs, Tom Brady
Even in a playoff game against seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it's Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who is setting postseason records. After his one-yard rushing touchdown on 4th and goal in the second quarter of Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup against the Bucs...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023-24 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds
The most outstanding player in NCAA football has been awarded the Heisman Trophy annually since 1935. SI Sportsbook has released the opening odds for the 2023-24 season and the field is full of intriguing options for bettors. Bettors once again should focus their investments on signal-callers as only three non-quarterbacks...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
15 Free-Agent ILBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
It's not unusual to hear Denver Broncos fans pine for a top off-ball linebacker. This refrain can be traced back to opposing tight ends having their way with the Broncos' defense. However, the off-ball linebacker position is not one to commit big money unless you are talking about the truly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Message of Support For Mike McCarthy
Headed into the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, questions lingered about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security, who had yet to win a playoff game in his first two seasons in Dallas. However, after the Cowboys routed Tom Brady and Tampa 31–14, franchise owner Jerry Jones gave perhaps his most ringing endorsement of McCarthy yet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Divisional Round Odds, Lines and Spreads
The NFL playoff field has been slimmed down to eight teams with wild-card weekend in the rearview. Next up is the divisional round when the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC take the field for the first time. There were two upsets across six wild-card games and four...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling
Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Elyiss Williams, A Potential Two-Way Star
The Volunteers are focusing on the 2024 class. They hosted a junior day over the weekend, impressing several top prospects and putting themselves in a good position down the road. However, a few 2025 prospects have begun to grab headlines. Elyiss Williams is one of those players; he holds offers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game “Poster”Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It
Move over Hollywood art designers because the New York Giants creative arts department created a dramatic new "poster" ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The poster, entitled "The Rematch," features gladiator-like images of left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward,...
Comments / 0