Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Phys.org
Extreme storms and flood events are most disruptive to small island developing states
Shipping ports are crucial for the global economy. They handle the majority of trade, are industrial and transportation hubs and provide employment. But ports, by their nature, are located in coastal areas or on large rivers and are exposed to natural hazards such as storms and floods as a result.
Phys.org
Sandia work at the heart of next-generation nuclear reactor
A team of Sandia National Laboratories researchers working on the reactor at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility is testing materials to make the next generation of fusion reactors, in the quest to develop more carbon-free energy sources. These magnetic confinement fusion reactors, called tokamaks, use magnetic fields to shape plasma...
Phys.org
Pennsylvania now has limits on forever chemicals, ahead of federal standards
Pennsylvania has enacted a limit on two PFAS chemicals in drinking water, marking the first time the state has set its own limits instead of adopting a federal standard. The state's Department of Environmental Protection in November proposed the rule that would limit perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, and perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, to 18 parts per trillion and 14 parts per trillion respectively, after sampling performed on more than 400 public water systems in Pennsylvania found detectable levels of those chemicals in more than a quarter of them.
Phys.org
Dairy giant Danone vows to slash planet-warming methane
French food giant Danone said Tuesday it would slash planet-warming methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, vowing to change the way the cows it uses are raised and milked. Methane is responsible for roughly 30 percent of the global rise in temperatures to date. It is released from the oil and gas, waste and agriculture sectors as well as through natural processes.
Phys.org
Climate change presents a mismatch for songbirds' breeding season
Spring is the sweet spot for breeding songbirds in California's Central Valley—not too hot, not too wet. But climate change models indicate the region will experience more rainfall during the breeding season, and days of extreme heat are expected to increase. Both changes threaten the reproductive success of songbirds, according to a study from the University of California, Davis.
Phys.org
Study reveals relationship between soil nitrogen stable isotope and soil water content across the globe
The natural abundance of soil nitrogen (N) stable isotope (δ15N) is a good proxy indicating the integrative soil N cycling processes and fluxes over a long time scale. However, its spatial patterns around the globe is not well understood. In addition, the association with soil water content (SWC), which is a critical factor regulating soil N cycling process, has been little studied.
NPR
5 New Year's resolutions to reduce your carbon footprint
The new year is underway and with it, you'll find dozens of New Year's resolutions to choose from. Perhaps this year, you are looking for resolutions that can help reduce your carbon emissions. Governments and corporations have a major role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to...
Phys.org
Study on pesticide toxicity in Germany calls for action
Pesticide risks in Germany have shown notable trends over the last 25 years, as a study of environmental scientists from the RPTU Kaiserslautern-Landau has recently found out. The risk for terrestrial vertebrates has decreased, whereas the risk for fish, terrestrial plants and soil organisms has increased. For other organism groups, the risk trends are inconclusive. These findings are of especially high interest at the moment, as the European Union plans to decrease pesticide risks by 50% by 2030.
Phys.org
Native eastern fence lizards change their bodies and behavior in response to invasive red imported fire ants
An eastern fence lizard basking in the sun feels a small red ant walk over its back. Not hungry, it ignores the insect. Soon there are lots of ants crawling up its legs, biting the scales that usually protect it and inserting their stingers in its soft underlying flesh. Not...
Phys.org
Biodiversity safeguards bird communities under changing climate, shows study
Climate change has undisputable global effects on ecosystems and ecological community compositions, but why certain communities are better able to resist the effects of climate change than others remains unclear. In a recent scientific study covering nearly all North American bird species, researchers studied community composition changes and community diversity over half a century. Consistently, bird communities with higher species richness and a larger variety of functional properties changed less radically in their community composition following climate change.
Phys.org
Reconciling coastal protection and water management
A quiet but constant crackling is in the air. It sounds like bubbles in a fizzy drink and accompanies anyone who walks along the wooden footbridge that crosses the Langwarder Groden, between the main dyke line and the summer dyke. "That's the sound of thousands of tiny mud scuds bursting...
Phys.org
Speeding up sugar's conversion into fuel
University of Queensland researchers have found a way to more efficiently convert sugarcane into a building block of aviation fuel and other products. By zeroing in on a specific enzyme, a UQ team working in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has sped up the slowest step in processing sugar into a chemical called isobutanol.
Climeworks becomes world's 1st certified carbon removal service provider
The world's first company to successfully absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground for a paying customer has announced success. It is the first time a business provided a permanent carbon dioxide removal (CDR) facility to a client, according to the Switzerland-based Climeworks press release on Thursday.
Phys.org
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals called PFAS were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat,...
Comments / 0