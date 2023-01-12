Bills have gone from zero expectations to Super Bowl contenders under McDermott

ORCHARD PARK - So, the Bills are back in the playoffs again. Ho hum.

I jest, of course, because you all certainly remember all those years around these parts when we’d annually say at this time of year, “The Bills missed the playoffs again. Ho hum.”

Seventeen years in a row, if memory serves me correct.

Times have certainly changed since the day Sean McDermott was hired as head coach to replace the buffoonish Rex Ryan, and was given free reign by the Pegulas to tear everything down and build it anew. And now, six years into his tenure, the Bills are about to embark on their fifth playoff journey when they host the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

This week, McDermott reflected on his first year in Buffalo when he improbably took that 2017 team to the playoffs, helped at the end by the Andy Dalton-Tyler Boyd miracle Bengals touchdown that eliminated the Ravens and allowed the Bills scoot in through the back door, touching off a locker room celebration that I will never forget.

There was no Josh Allen on that team, no Stefon Diggs, no Tremaine Edmunds, and on and on and on. Yet somehow, with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, that team found its way to Jacksonville for a wild-card game against Doug Marrone’s Jaguars. Yes, it ended with an ugly 10-3 loss, but the cornerstone to the success that has followed was laid that first season.

“My first one was in Jacksonville and it’s a drastically different feel now,” said offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, one of only six players still with the Bills who were on McDermott’s inaugural team.

“It’s different, right?” McDermott said of 2017, agreeing with Dawkins. “You’re certainly excited, you’re amped up and I think your perspective is a little bit different that first year. That’s really where I am when I think back to that first game that we had in Jacksonville.”

What he and Dawkins meant is there were zero expectations on the 2017 Bills. They were lucky to be there and deep down, they knew it. Conversely, for most of this season the Bills were the consensus Super Bowl favorite and the expectations for 2022 were enormous - essentially Super Bowl victory or bust.

“I think we’ve always tried to put that in the right context and I think that’s the best thing we can do,” McDermott said of ignoring what the outside world expected. “That’s still the case. We’re now in the postseason; I think that’s step one, getting to the postseason no matter where expectations are and my hat goes off to the guys because they’ve battled through some things and gotten here. Now for the entire league, everyone’s on a one-game season, so that’s really where we’re at. You win and you move on, you lose and you go home. That’s the reality of our situation.”

In many ways, even though he has a vastly better team than he did in 2017, this has probably been McDermott’s best season at the helm. He has guided the Bills through a minefield of adversity - an unprecedented amount, in fact - and they won 13 of 16 games, with the three losses coming by a combined eight points. It has been masterful, really.

But, unfair as it may be, much of what they accomplished will be forgotten if they don’t achieve the ultimate goal, just like the entirety of the 2021 season has been largely forgotten, washed away by a 13-second lapse in Kansas City.

“Internally, the goals that we wanted to accomplish are still in front of us,” Allen said. “We have a chance to do what we set out to at the beginning of the year. It all starts Sunday. It’s the biggest game of our season, it’s the next one and we understand the implications of the playoffs. Getting into the playoffs gives us a chance to win the Super Bowl. And that’s our main goal.”

Here are the key Dolphins to watch

▶ QB Skylar Thompson: What a spot for the seventh-round rookie. Tua Tagovailoa is ruled out, and it’s not looking good for veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater, so the Dolphins will likely have to turn to Thompson, a player who has thrown all of 105 passes in the NFL.

▶ RB Raheem Mostert: He finished with 891 rushing yards, and 101 of that came in the first quarter of the game in Buffalo Dec. 17. Mostert is a speed back who can make explosive plays, but the Dolphins have been so pass heavy when Tagovailoa has played that Mostert probably hasn’t had enough opportunities (181 carries). Mostert suffered a broken thumb last week, and he may not be able to play. If not, Jeff Wilson takes over.

▶ WR Tyreek Hill: As great as his season was, the Bills actually did a decent job on him as he managed 11 catches for only 102 yards and a TD. In the last two games of the season which Tua Tagovailoa missed, he caught only six passes for 78 yards.

▶ WR Jaylen Waddle: He was the player who hurt the Bills most. He caught only seven passes but they went for 216 yards with one TD. Given the upheaval in the Bills’ secondary, Waddle and Hill remain a problem if Thompson can get them the ball in space.

▶ DT Christian Wilkins: He’s one of the best in the league, plain and simple. He was in on 98 tackles which is unbelievable for a DT, and he had 3.5 sacks. Ten of his tackles came against Buffalo, and in the second game, he also forced and recovered a fumble. He’s a big reason why Miami ranks tied for fourth in the NFL in fewest yards per rush attempt (4.1).

▶ DE Jaelan Phillips: Miami’s best pass rusher as he led the team with seven sacks, but also created plenty of chaos as he had 70 total pressures. He had a sack and a forced fumble in the Dec. 17 game.

▶ LB Bradley Chubb: Since coming to Miami at the trade deadline, he’s actually been pretty disappointing. He has 2.5 sacks in eight games, and none have come in the last four. Still, Chubb is a talented player who could break out at any time.

▶ LB Elandon Roberts: He led the Dolphins with 107 tackles and also had 4.5 sacks.

▶ CB Kader Kohou: The undrafted rookie has been a big surprise this season as he started 13 of 15 games and had a pick, a forced fumble, 72 tackles, and allowed a completion percentage into his coverage of 65.1 on a team-high 106 targets.

▶ CB Xavien Howard: Still the Dolphins’ best CB, though he didn’t have his best season as he allowed a 121.1 passer rating into his coverage area. He had a team-high 12 pass breakups but made only one interception.

▶ S Jevon Holland: A tough, physical player who was in on 96 tackles and had 1.5 sacks in the first game against the Bills.

What they said in the locker room

∎ Mitch Morse on getting refocused for the postseason: “I can tell you that this team is happy for Damar and happy for his progress, elated. But we’re focused on the task at hand, which we know is no small feat. This is a very dangerous team coming in here, both sides of the football and it really doesn’t matter who’s at the helm at quarterback for them. They have playmakers on the defense that can really carry this team, and it’ll be just a really great competitive match come Sunday at one.”

∎ Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson: “The good thing for me, I feel like I got a pretty good feel for what a playoff game kind of would look like just last week. It was a win or go home type of situation for us, so getting to experience of what that felt like last week I think was helpful. This week is just going to be like any other week for me this entire season. It’s preparing like I’m going to be the starter and getting reps where I can build some confidence throughout the week and build continuity with this offense to where when we go out there, we can play fast and play with confidence on Sunday.”

∎ Dion Dawkins on playing the Dolphins a third time: “We just have history. It’s just the history that comes with it. Like, if you go on a date with somebody three times, you should know that she or he, whoever you’re with, likes a lemon drop or a Shirley Temple; that’s what you should know. So, I kind of look at it for what it is, like I don’t make it like all these giant things. We’re going on our third date. Hopefully we can take ‘em home.”

Getting to know … OT David Quessenberry

Having just experienced the life-and-death situation teammate Damar Hamlin was in last week had to be a stark reminder for Quessenberry of his own struggle with mortality nearly a decade ago.

In the summer of 2014 as he was preparing for his second training camp with the Houston Texans, Quessenberry was feeling unusually fatigued, occasionally light-headed, and he couldn’t shake a cough. So, he decided to see what might be wrong and, as you might imagine, he was completely unprepared when a biopsy uncovered the mystery: Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Quessenberry said. “Confusion, a lot of questions and a lot of scary unknowns. It’s definitely a pretty intense and emotional thing to be told.”

Like Hamlin, Quessenberry met the threat to his life head on, and like Hamlin, he beat it, though not without many days, even weeks, when the darkness nearly overcame him and he wondered whether he would indeed survive.

“Doubts? You bet your ass there was doubt almost every day,” said Quessenberry, who at one point lost 60 pounds and all of his hair as the chemotherapy treatments tore through his body. “Look in the mirror and I didn’t even recognize who I was. It was a hell of a mountain to climb and get back to where I am today.”

Originally a 2013 sixth-round draft pick of the Texans, he really couldn’t envision life without football, but that was his reality when he had to sit out all of 2014, 2015 and 2016. Once he was given a clean bill of health he returned to the Texans in 2017 but played very little including no games in 2018, and eventually he moved on to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad in 2019 before finally making his mark by starting six of 12 games there in 2020, and then all 18 games the Titans played in 2021.

The Bills signed him for depth purposes in 2022, and Quessenberry played in all 16 games with three starts.

“I think a lot of it was just prayers answered,” he said of his inspiring comeback. “It wasn’t easy; it was a lot of people who believed in me, stuck by me, pushed me, kept me motivated when times were tough. The list is endless, but my wife (Maegan), my parents, my brothers. I leaned on God a lot, my faith, teammates, friends, all kinds of family. Friends I didn’t even know I had, other survivors.”

Here are some things to know about Quessenberry:

Football is the family business: David’s brother Scott was a four-year starter on the offensive line for the Chargers (2018-21) before moving to the Texans and starting 16 games this season. His brother Paul played one game at fullback for the Texans in 2021 but was released in training camp back in September. Their father, David, played football at Navy.

David’s brother Scott was a four-year starter on the offensive line for the Chargers (2018-21) before moving to the Texans and starting 16 games this season. His brother Paul played one game at fullback for the Texans in 2021 but was released in training camp back in September. Their father, David, played football at Navy. Family : Married to Maegan, and they have a son, Teddy, and a dog, Maddie.

: Married to Maegan, and they have a son, Teddy, and a dog, Maddie. Favorite player growing up: Junior Seau.

Junior Seau. Pre-game ritual: Eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. First job: Sold Christmas trees.

Sold Christmas trees. Favorite movie: Wedding crashers.

Wedding crashers. Favorite TV show: Amazing Race.

Amazing Race. Top bucket list item: To play golf in Scotland.

To play golf in Scotland. Favorite musical artist: Eric Church.

Blast from the past: Bills vs. Dolphins

It was 30 years ago, almost to the day - Jan. 17, 1993 - when the Bills went down to Miami and whipped the Dolphins 29-10 to win their third consecutive AFC Championship Game, their first and still only title game road victory.

The Bills saw their four-year stranglehold on the AFC East come to an end in 1992 as they finished with the same 11-5 record as Miami, but lost the tiebreaker. Jim Kelly had been injured in a season finale lost at Houston which cost the Bills the division, and Frank Reich took over and led the Bills to a pair of victories, the historic comeback game against the Oilers, and then a thrashing of the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Kelly returned for the AFC Championship Game in Miami, though some fans openly questioned whether Levy should stick with the red-hot Reich. Even Reich chuckled at that one.

Kelly didn’t have a great day as he threw for only 177 yards, but he didn’t need to be great. Thurman Thomas and Kenneth Davis keyed a 182-yard rushing game for Buffalo, Steve Christie kicked five field goals, and the defense sacked Dan Marino four times and forced four of Miami’s five turnovers in a dominant victory that left no doubt which team was superior.

“We knew we were the top team in the AFC,” linebacker Shane Conlan said after the Bills tied an NFL record by qualifying for a third straight Super Bowl. “We had some bad luck and lost some games, but talent-wise, we knew we had a great team.”

Kelly’s TD pass to Thomas helped stake the Bills to a 13-3 halftime lead and when Miami fumbled the second-half kickoff, Davis scored on a two-yard run less than two minutes into the third for a 20-3 lead and Miami never even came close to getting back into the game as the crowd at Joe Robbie Stadium sat there in sun-baked silence.

“We’ve made history twice in a couple of weeks, but we want to make history in two weeks by winning the Super Bowl,” said Cornelius Bennett. “If we can do that, I’ll have something to tell the kids when I get old.”

Unfortunately, the Bills made a different kind of history when they lost their third straight Super Bowl.

