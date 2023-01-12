Rain slows work on all-weather tracks; basketball players reach milestone

The onslaught of rain that has caused flooding and even evacuations in certain areas of Stanislaus County has spelled delays for a Modesto City Schools’ project to install all-weather tracks at three schools.

Modesto City Schools this summer started a project to update football fields at two high schools and tracks at those and a third school. The project started this summer with goals to have football fields done in time for the season.

Gregori and Johansen received turf football fields, which they used this past fall to host a full season of games. As part of the plan, all-weather tracks were to be installed at the two schools as well as Downey High, which already has a turf football field.

Construction on the tracks was scheduled to begin during the winter sports season and be ready in time for the spring track and field season.

Progress has been spotty over the past few weeks.

“Our track project is proceeding as the weather permits,” Modesto City Schools Associate Superintendent, Business Services, Tim Zearley said in an email this week, “with the goal of being complete by February 1st.”

For the past few years, Central California Athletic League track meets have been split between Pitman and Turlock high schools. Upon completion, the league will have two more options to host events as soon as this season. League commissioner Ed Felt told The Bee in July that moving a meet to either school is “something that is easy to do.”

Breaks in wet weather are required for the work to continue. Here ‘s where each school stands:

At Gregori, workers have partially completed the all-weather surfacing and will continue when there are four consecutive days of dry weather. Stripping and coloring of exchange zones will happen during subsequent dry periods.

At Downey, concrete curb and fencing work is complete inside the stadium area. Prepping and paving work will happen during the next break in wet weather and all-weather underlayment will happen during a subsequent dry period. Weather could possibly delay the final completion date at Downey if there are not consecutive dry days soon, Zearley said Thursday.

At Johansen, work on coloring exchange zones will happen during the next dry period.

Escalon fullback earns state award: Escalon fullback Ryker Peters has earned another award. The back-to-back section champion, 2022 state champion and Modesto Bee Player of the year was recently named Small School Player of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports. The Cougars also won the site’s Small School Team of the Year. Peters finished the season with 2,208 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns scored. He also had 86 total tackles as a linebacker.

MC basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All American game: Four Modesto Christian basketball players recently received nominations for the McDonald’s All-American Game, one of the premier high school events in the country. San Diego State commit and guard Bj Davis, center Prince Oseya and guards Jalen Brown and Daruis Smith made the long list of California players that could be announced on the final roster later this month. A total of 24 players will represent the east and west teams.

The Crusaders have won 10 straight games as they continue in Tri-City Athletic play in the coming weeks.

Stan State soccer player signs pro contract: Men’s soccer player Daniel Gomez recently signed a professional contract with the USL’s Oakland Roots SC. The Oakland Roots compete in the USL Championship, the second tier of professional soccer in the United States, just under the MLS. Gomez played two seasons at Stan State at midfield after transferring from San Joaquin Delta College. The Manteca native and East Union High graduate scored two goals, and had five assists in 36 matches. He was also named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District Team.

Basketball players reach scoring milestone: Two local athletes reached the 1,000 point-career scoring mark this week. Downey High guard Lloyd French is a three-year varsity member who is averaging 25 points a game in his senior year. He ranks fifth in the Sac-Joaquin Section and 17th in California. He has had season highs of 34 points against McNair, 38 points against Gregori and 40 points against Ripon Christian. The Knights are currently 13-5 overall and 1-0 in Central California Athletic League games.

At the college level, Pitman High graduate Kaylin Randhawa became the 17th player in Sacramento State University women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 points. The 6-foot-2 guard is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 9.6 points a game. She has started every game this season and has helped lead the Big Sky Conference’s top team to a 12-2 record and a spot in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll . After graduating from Pitman, she played three seasons at the University of the Pacific, where she appeared in 81 games. In her senior season at Utah State, Randhawa had a career year, averaging 11.9 points a game, scoring in double figures 18 times and scoring a career high 28 points against Cal State Fullerton. She appeared in and started 29 games. She was granted an additional year of eligibility because of COVID-19.