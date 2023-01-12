Maximum sentence given to killer of Tarrytown woman

When Eric Wiltse appeared at the arraignment for his daughter's accused killer, Cynell Brown, five years ago, he urged him to admit what he did so that Wiltse could forgive him.

At his sentencing on Thursday in Westchester County Court, Brown offered no confession — but he told the father he'd be willing to speak privately with him about what happened in Jessica Wiltse's apartment the morning of Feb. 27, 2018.

Most significantly, he did not deny killing her.

Westchester County Judge George Fufidio sentenced Brown to the maximum, 25 years to life in prison, citing his lack of remorse or regret and the callous way he "snuffed out" the life of a young mother of two.

Wiltse, 34, was fatally shot in the kitchen of her apartment at Sleepy Hollow Gardens, a housing development along White Plains Road. She and Brown were acquaintances, and she had let him stay over the night before.

Neighbors heard the shots; one of them saw Brown push his way out of the apartment and another heard the sound of a rolling suitcase.

Moments later, video captured him at a bus stop on the street next to a suitcase and a garbage can.

Brown stopped a passing cab and demanded a ride. The driver had been off duty and stopped first to pick up her teenage son to take him to school. She then drove Brown to his aunt's home in Yonkers. During the trip he dropped a bag of drugs and cell phones out the window.

The son testified at the trial that he heard Brown tell someone on the phone that he had just killed someone.

At the bus stop, police found a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the garbage can, and the suitcase contained Brown's name and cell phone number.

Tarrytown detectives and the FBI used the number to track Brown's phone to the Port Authority bus station in midtown Manhattan, where he was taken into custody that evening before he could get on a bus to Delaware.

Brown's DNA was later found on the gun.

Following a trial in November, the jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and drug possession and evidence-tampering charges. He could have gotten additional time for the drug and tampering convictions, but Fufidio imposed those prison terms to run at the same time as the murder sentence.

Eric Wiltse Jr. told the judge that reducing the family's grief and sense of loss to words was almost impossible.

"The constant lump in my throat, the empty feeling, the constant hell that we all live in because of somebody else's actions." he said.

His sister, four years older than him, was "the first person who I knew in life to provide unconditional love to me," he said, and they always protected each other. "It's unreal the impact this has had on everybody."

His father and Jessica's stepfather also spoke and prosecutors Nadine Nagler and John O'Rourke read letters from Wiltse's mother, two other siblings and step-mother.

"With every passing day, Jessica's kind-hearted smile is sorely missed, her loving way of sharing is gone and our hearts are irreparably broken," her mother, Debra Sergio-Vaughan, wrote.

Nagler told the judge there was no appropriate sentence other than the maximum.

"He blew her away, and he fled and he left her dying," she said.

Defense lawyer Angelo MacDonald sought the minimum prison term, 15 years to life, arguing that Brown had a limited criminal record and that evidence of his relationship with Wiltse suggested any violence that occurred in the kitchen that morning may not have been intentional.

A bare-chested Brown, who complained that he was forced by correction officers to wear a shirt that didn't fit him, interrupted the sentencing on a few occasions, complaining that he needed to be hospitalized and that his lawyer tried the case without adequately listening to his wishes.

But Fufidio said Brown had repeatedly feigned mental illness during the case and that he had observed the defendant participating fully with MacDonald during jury selection and throughout the trial.

Afterwards, Eric Wiltse said he was unsure whether he would ever take Brown up on his offer for a private conversation. He said for now it was sufficient that his plea at the arraignment had stuck with Brown for nearly five years.

"It's in God's hands now," he said about whether Brown can expect forgiveness. "We saw this process through, he was found guilty and I can go on with my life and take care of my family. I think Jessica would be happy with that."