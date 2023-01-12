Read full article on original website
Loyola bounces back with win over Mayer Lutheran
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Loyola boys basketball team played host to Mayer Lutheran Monday night. Loyola bounces back with a 68-60 win.
Mankato East rolls past Faribault
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East boys basketball team returned to the floor Monday night against Faribault. East wins by a final of 88-50.
Loyola’s Morgan reaches 1K points in loss to Cathedral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team lost a close match up against New Ulm Cathedral 55-54 on Saturday at home. Despite the loss, the Crusaders celebrated senior Simon Morgan reaching the 1,000-career point milestone at the start of the second half.
No. 8 Mankato East takes down Marshall
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 8th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball team defeated non-conference opponent Marshall 58-40 at home on Saturday. The Cougars improve to 9-2 overall with the victory.
No. 20 MSU defeats SMSU 26-18
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 20 Minnesota State wrestling program defeated Southwest Minnesota State University 26-18 on Saturday inside of the Taylor Center. The Mavericks improve to 4-1 overall with the victory.
Mavericks complete sweep of No. 14 St. Cloud State
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey program took down nationally-ranked St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, completing the sweep of the Huskies. The Mavericks improve to 13-11-0 overall with the victory. Next, MSU travels to Wisconsin for...
Faribault's Farmer Seed and Nursery building torn down
Rain and snow Monday night will be followed by several inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast. Justice Alan Page speaks at MLK Day event at Gustavus. Updated: 19 hours ago. Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page visited the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College...
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
New translator added for KMNF in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you receive your TV signal with an antenna, there’s a new station in the greater Mankato area. We’ve added a translator for KMNF to our studio tower in North Mankato. This helps expand the over the air reach for the station which...
A drier cooler day is ahead, and snow returns to the region Wednesday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a mild, rainy Monday, and snowy overnight, today will be drier and cooler. The warmest air for our Tuesday occurred this morning. For the rest of the day, temps will remain in the low 30s to upper 20s before gradually falling into the mid-20s by this evening. Clouds will be sticking around as winds remain out of the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight, above-average temperatures continue with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s under a cloudy sky, winds remain out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph.
Spring travel destinations
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re seeking a warm vacation destination, you’re in luck!. Julie, from Emerald Travel, shared some fantastic spring travel destinations including: the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.
Ag Expo returns to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The two-day trade show kicks off on Wednesday, and the show is expected to see nearly 100 booths fill the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. “It’s been great getting back together again. We were back last year with a little bit smaller crowd, we’re looking forward this year, we have record attendance already registered, we’re looking for a lot of people to walk in,” said Joe Smentek of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, “Free event, a lot of good programs, a lot of good learning sessions, and so it’s really exciting to get back and meet with other farmers.”
Riverblenders offer singing Valentines
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When thinking of a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, most people turn to flowers, chocolates or a really expensive dinner, but one local singing troupe might make this year’s Valentine’s Day extra special. The Mankato Riverblenders Chorus will be dispatching quartets in and around...
