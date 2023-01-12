MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The two-day trade show kicks off on Wednesday, and the show is expected to see nearly 100 booths fill the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. “It’s been great getting back together again. We were back last year with a little bit smaller crowd, we’re looking forward this year, we have record attendance already registered, we’re looking for a lot of people to walk in,” said Joe Smentek of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, “Free event, a lot of good programs, a lot of good learning sessions, and so it’s really exciting to get back and meet with other farmers.”

MANKATO, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO