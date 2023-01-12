Read full article on original website
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Mariah Carey Reportedly Filing for Primary Custody of Twins After Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
Mariah Carey is allegedly filing for primary custody of her and Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. A source told Radar Online that Carey wants primary custody because the TV personality rarely sees Monroe and Moroccan. The twins were born in 2011, three years after Carey and Cannon got married in 2008.
