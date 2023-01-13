30 years since leaving state office, Jerry Jackson has this to say about today’s issues

Longtime South Hall resident and business owner Jerry Jackson is a former member of the Hall County legislative delegation when it included three posts. - photo by Scott Rogers

Jerry Jackson is three decades removed from the General Assembly, but that doesn’t mean the Hall County native is detached from the issues facing Georgia.

“In our area, it would be transportation and infrastructure, especially in South Hall,” he said, listing top concerns. “And anytime, it’s the state budget. And mental health will continue to be a big issue.”

Jackson, 81, spent some time recently talking to The Times about his Hall County history, including his service in the General Assembly, which reconvened on Monday, Jan. 9, and the state of today’s issues.

He served as a conservative Democrat in a day when that party controlled Georgia politics. He has since switched his party allegiance.

“The first time Bill Clinton ran (for president in 1992) was the last time I voted Democrat,” Jackson said in an interview at Curt’s Cafeteria, an Oakwood eatery where he meets longtime friends regularly for breakfast.

That was also the year when Jackson lost his South Hall seat to James Mills, a Chestnut Mountain Republican.

Before and after politics, his life has revolved around South Hall, where he spent his youth and later ran a service station business and worked in real estate.

“Seven miles is the farthest I’ve ever lived from Blackshear Place,” Jackson said of the area around Mundy Mill Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13, where Curt’s is located. “Life in Hall County has been great to us. We’ve been blessed to have the folks and friends we’ve known.”

Asked what stirred his interest in politics to begin with, Jackson said, “I really can’t answer that. Some folks had come to me wanting me to run for county commissioner, and I said I wasn’t interested in that.”

He was then pushed to run for state office.

“I had never been to the State Capitol until I qualified,” Jackson said. “I didn’t know anything about the state, so I studied up.”

He began by looking at issues that future Gov. George Busbee was pushing in the gubernatorial campaign before his first term, including starting kindergarten.

And that led to Jackson deciding to run for office — something that didn’t sit well with his wife. He went to her work, wearing suit and tie, and told her he was going to the Capitol to qualify.

“When I left, she was crying,” Jackson said. “She didn’t want me to run.”

He won his first term by just 200 votes in 1974, with his House district seat split between Hall and Forsyth counties.

During his years in the legislature, the state budget was — much as it is today — the big priority.

“We went in and gave teachers and state employees raises,” Jackson said. “Then, the governor called us back (to session) in June. We had to go back to cut the budget and take away those raises. As a freshman, that was really tough to do.

“We had teachers and state employees who never forgot that.”

The situation is much different in recent times with this General Assembly, as the state is flush with cash.

“Folks going in this year have a surplus of money, and they have to worry about where it goes,” Jackson said. “Cutting years are tough. I think I went through three of them.”

Getting rid of the state income tax has been pushed by legislators and legislative candidates. South Hall’s newly elected state Rep. Derrick McCollum has said he would like to see it gone “if it would work financially.”

“That’s a good, popular thing to run on,” Jackson said. “But how are you going to make up the income? Income tax is steady (revenue), whereas sales tax is like a rollercoaster.”

Doing away with income tax on the elderly “would be great, but you’d still need to put an income (threshold) on it,” he said.

Jackson also served under one of Georgia’s most powerful House speakers, Tom Murphy, a Bremen Democrat. He held the post for nearly three decades.

“You might not have liked him, but he ran a tight ship,” he said. “There wouldn’t be MARTA in Atlanta if not for Speaker Murphy, there wouldn’t be a World Congress Center in Atlanta, a ports authority in Savannah.”

Murphy “was really progressive once he was convinced” of a need, Jackson said.

He said proud accomplishments during his time in office include funding for South Hall’s Lake Lanier Islands “to get it self-sufficient.” The state-owned property is now a privately run resort, Lanier Islands.

As Republicans started gaining power in the 1990s, Democrats began switching parties.

Jackson said he likely would have switched, had he stayed in office. Asked if he regretted not switching in 1992, he said, “If I wanted to stay in office, probably.”

His legislative work earned him recognition in 2008 as one of 25 people who helped build Gainesville-Hall County.

“While he always fought for the entire county, he was a tireless promoter of projects in South Hall, where he lives,” according to an article in The Times.

One landmark that has his name stamped on it is the Jerry Jackson Bridge on Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53, crossing the Chattahoochee River in Gainesville.

He worked for funding to fix the bridge, which was in such disrepair that truck travel was banned. “It was a big issue in our time,” Jackson said.

Work on that Lake Lanier crossing has continued to more recent times, including completion of a new westbound bridge in 2022.

The bridge was named after Jackson after he left office.

“I’m just proud it’s in honor, not memorial,” Jackson said with a big laugh.