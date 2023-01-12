ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueberries 123
4d ago

Last month I was following a man in a Tesla. I had to switch lanes because his brakes were braking on and off for no particular reason. There was noone ahead of him to brake like that. I don't trust them at all. I always get in front of a Tesla for this awful reason.

Reply
3
StayInUrLane
2d ago

happens all the time, stop making it such a big deal just because its a Tesla...it's the driver not the car in most cases.

Reply
2
 

KTVU FOX 2

Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties

Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties. San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pothole on Highway 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday morning, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway. The pothole was reported in the number two lane of northbound 101. The first call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors hear gunshots along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning temporarily asked the public to avoid a portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity" after gunfire was heard. Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART slows trains during wet weather, riders should expect delays

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART officials said they are running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. In an alert Sunday morning, they asked riders to add 20 minutes to travel time to factor in delays. Commuters of all modes of Bay Area transportation have been dealing with disruptions. Mudslides,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car from a dealership on Thursday, according to Fairfield police. Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue after being notified by a Suisun car dealership employee that a stolen car was located […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

