WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WANE-TV
ISP: Vehicle flips on I-69; extension ladder to blame
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have determined a ladder was the cause of a rollover crash on I-69 that shut down the northbound lanes Monday morning. Brian Walker with ISP sent out a Tweet around 9:45 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the highway around the 326 mile-marker near Auburn. Traffic was being directed toward the exit near the 326 mile-marker south of Auburn, according to the Tweet.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
WANE-TV
2 killed in fiery crash on Arcola Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were killed Sunday night when two cars collided on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the area around 9:30 p.m. They located two vehicles that were involved in the crash.
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
abc57.com
Man arrested by Marshall County Police after a single vehicle accident
MARSHAL COUNTY, Ind. --At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, Marshall County Police responded to a single vehicle accident in a swamp area on 13 Road, west of US 31. After arrival, a black 2001 Dodge pickup truck was located by Officer Wazniak, half submerged in the water. The...
wfft.com
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
WOWO News
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
Fox 59
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
WANE-TV
Lane restrictions on E. Superior St. begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lane restrictions will begin Monday morning on East Superior Street due to sewer construction. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., one westbound lane will be open between Lafayette and Barr Street. One travel lane will be open in each direction between Barr Street and Clinton. The intersection at Superior and Barr will still be open.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
