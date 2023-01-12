ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Updates on Erie’s four new Dunkin’ locations

By Drew Miller
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGJU3_0kCpOqfY00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com )– Coffee lovers rejoice, four new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are coming to Erie.

DALRT Inc., the franchisee for the new locations, released an update on Jan. 11 for when the new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are expected to open up on Buffalo Road, West 26th Street, West 38th Street and in Girard, as well as some new features.

In a release, DALRT gave an update that they are waiting on critical equipment to complete the construction of the Harborcreek location at 4203 Buffalo Rd., which has impacted the timeline for the three other locations.

The new Dunkin’ location in Harborcreek is expected to be open in the spring of 2023, with the location on West 26th Street in Millcreek Township to follow closely.

Dunkin’ surprises America’s Funniest Home Video winner

“Working with Matthew Baldwin of Baldwin Brothers Inc. on the Buffalo Rd. space has been a great experience and we are excited to bring Dunkin’ to Harborcreek this coming Spring,” said Leeanne Miller-Barone, CFO and Development Director for DALRT, Inc.

Construction began on the West 26th Street location, that was previously First National Bank, in May 2022, but is still waiting on critical equipment to complete construction. The location is expected to open in early 2023, shortly after the Buffalo Road location.

Construction on the West 38th Street location is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

Finally, the Girard location is expected to be opened after the completion of all the other planned locations.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The Girard location’s property was the former location of Bill and Arlene Bailey’s Heartland Inn and Cafe which closed in 2021. According to the release, DALRT worked closely with the previous owners to donate the building to the A.F. Dobler Hose Company and was burned down as part of firefighter training.

Fire Chief Rick Meyer of Dobler commented that if the building had accidently caught fire with occupants inside, it is probable that most would not have made it out of the building in time.

All new locations are set to open as Dunkin’ “Next Gen” restaurants. In the release, Next Gen locations are said to offer a vibrant, fresh look that have new features such as contactless drive-thru, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an innovative tap system. The tap system provides consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew, a Next Gen exclusive.

More information and can be found on D.A.L.R.T Inc’s blog .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

New restaurant to take over Cashier’s House in February

In less than three weeks, a new restaurant will open in the historic Cashier’s House on State Street in Erie. An American steakhouse called Bricks at the Cashier’s House will open in the first week of February. The owners of Bricks had to push their opening date back as they finish renovations to the historic […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Restaurant Week returns Jan. 20-29

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Restaurant Week returns for its third year and features a record number of 39 participating restaurants. The annual event runs from Jan. 20-29 and was created by VisitErie to highlight and support Erie’s diverse restaurants which are important components of Erie’s tourism industry. Each contributing restaurant has created a special menu and […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

4 New Dunkin' Locations Coming to Erie Area

Four Dunkin' locations are coming to the Erie area, the franchisee announced Thursday. DALRT Inc. will open a Harborcreek Township location at 4203 Buffalo Rd. near Parker Ave. this spring. Cement has been poured throughout the interior, the rough plumbing and electrical is complete, and framing work is set to...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Movies at Cranberry in Venango County Closes

Movies at Cranberry in Venango County has made the decision to officially close its doors. The owner made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the theater's expenses are surpassing the money coming in. Movies at Cranberry was reminding customers that the theater in Meadville will remain open, and that it...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

EMTA announces changes to two routes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park

Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fatal shooting at Erie park marks region’s first homicide in 2023

The identity of Erie’s first homicide victim of 2023 has finally been revealed. Police responded to a shooting in Rodger Young Park on Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue on Sunday around 1:20 am where a 21-year-old man was fatally shot. Erie police made an arrest after identifying the suspect in custody as 24-year-old Micheal Ochrang. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Investigation continues into cause of North East house fire

It was an early weekend start for some east Erie County firefighters as they responded to fight a fire shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday. Those volunteers were called to a house fire at 1600 North Pearl Street in North East. The investigation into how the fire started is still underway, but investigators do not […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Regional bank announces closures

A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Semi Takes out Traffic Lights, Wires on E. 26th St. in Erie

A semi truck took out multiple wires and lights in the City of Erie on Monday. The driver got lost and something sticking up from the top of the truck hit the wires at E. 26th and Elm St., according to personnel. Traffic was disrupted and slowed while city engineers...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP locate missing Girard woman

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
GIRARD, PA
explore venango

Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

LEGO League Championship Comes to Erie

Penn State Behrend was home to the first LEGO League Championship Tournament on Saturday. Students in fourth through eighth grade made up 29 teams to compete in a day-long tournament. Students came from Fairview, JS Wilson, Luther Memorial, Walnut Creek, Westlake, Harborcreek and Parker Middle School. There were also teams from Sharon and Titusville.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local artists gather downtown to showcase their work

Multiple neighborhood artists came together to show off their work. Saturday morning was the Downtown Art Brunch which is a collaboration between the Downtown Art Galleries. This event was put together to bring people to see all the art that Erie has to offer. It took place at four different locations that were all walking […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two arrested for driving violations at court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were arrested in Ashville, New York, for alleged driving violations while they were attending a court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders. On Jan. 11, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was hosting a victim impact panel meeting in Ashville. The meetings are mandated for defendants who have been charged with driving while intoxicated […]
ASHVILLE, NY
YourErie

Crews respond to house fire in North East

An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East. According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street. The fire was ruled accidental. Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy