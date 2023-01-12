Updates on Erie’s four new Dunkin’ locations

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com )– Coffee lovers rejoice, four new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are coming to Erie.

DALRT Inc., the franchisee for the new locations, released an update on Jan. 11 for when the new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are expected to open up on Buffalo Road, West 26th Street, West 38th Street and in Girard, as well as some new features.

In a release, DALRT gave an update that they are waiting on critical equipment to complete the construction of the Harborcreek location at 4203 Buffalo Rd., which has impacted the timeline for the three other locations.

The new Dunkin’ location in Harborcreek is expected to be open in the spring of 2023, with the location on West 26th Street in Millcreek Township to follow closely.

“Working with Matthew Baldwin of Baldwin Brothers Inc. on the Buffalo Rd. space has been a great experience and we are excited to bring Dunkin’ to Harborcreek this coming Spring,” said Leeanne Miller-Barone, CFO and Development Director for DALRT, Inc.

Construction began on the West 26th Street location, that was previously First National Bank, in May 2022, but is still waiting on critical equipment to complete construction. The location is expected to open in early 2023, shortly after the Buffalo Road location.

Construction on the West 38th Street location is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

Finally, the Girard location is expected to be opened after the completion of all the other planned locations.

The Girard location’s property was the former location of Bill and Arlene Bailey’s Heartland Inn and Cafe which closed in 2021. According to the release, DALRT worked closely with the previous owners to donate the building to the A.F. Dobler Hose Company and was burned down as part of firefighter training.

Fire Chief Rick Meyer of Dobler commented that if the building had accidently caught fire with occupants inside, it is probable that most would not have made it out of the building in time.

All new locations are set to open as Dunkin’ “Next Gen” restaurants. In the release, Next Gen locations are said to offer a vibrant, fresh look that have new features such as contactless drive-thru, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an innovative tap system. The tap system provides consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew, a Next Gen exclusive.

More information and can be found on D.A.L.R.T Inc’s blog .

