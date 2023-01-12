Read full article on original website
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins
Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
Texas vs. Iowa State prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 17 (Bank on a defensive slugfest)
The Big 12 never disappoints. We all know Kansas will be good every year, but other than that, year in and year out, this conference gives us some of the best matchups in college basketball. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones will be one...
Don’t expect the Miami Dolphins to move on from Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins had one of the worst coverage defenses in the league this season. Pro Football Focus ranked Miami 31st in pass coverage, with only one defensive back, Verone McKinley III, earning a PFF grade above 70. Much of the blame falls on long-time Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. Fans...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Best NBA prop bets today (Kyrie Irving thrives as a passer vs. Spurs)
Even though there are only four games in the NBA on Tuesday night, there are still plenty of bets that you can place. Sure, there’s always spreads, moneylines and totals to bet, but if one of those isn’t calling your name, betting props is a great way to attack the NBA.
Noted nepo baby Austin Rivers complains about highlight culture
Austin Rivers thinks young players these days are getting more hype than they deserve. He’s a strange person to be delivering that message. As a general rule, NBA veterans love complaining about how things have changed since their day. About how today’s players have it easier, don’t take things as seriously, don’t value or appreciate the opportunities they have.
