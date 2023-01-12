ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
MIAMI, FL
Don’t expect the Miami Dolphins to move on from Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins had one of the worst coverage defenses in the league this season. Pro Football Focus ranked Miami 31st in pass coverage, with only one defensive back, Verone McKinley III, earning a PFF grade above 70. Much of the blame falls on long-time Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. Fans...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Noted nepo baby Austin Rivers complains about highlight culture

Austin Rivers thinks young players these days are getting more hype than they deserve. He’s a strange person to be delivering that message. As a general rule, NBA veterans love complaining about how things have changed since their day. About how today’s players have it easier, don’t take things as seriously, don’t value or appreciate the opportunities they have.
