Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday January 16th
With the exception of a few cold fronts passing through the Big Country, our weather pattern should look fairly basic through the next several days. Mild afternoons and limited rain chances are the order. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at around 5-15 mph.
What are the safest neighborhoods in Abilene?
It appears that most of these neighborhoods are on the outskirts of the city. I actually live in the Potosi area and have seen it grow immensely. In fact, it seems far south Abilene and far north Abilene has just blown up with growth. And, what's up with Impact? Do people still live there?
URGENT: Hendrick Regional Blood Center critically low on O-negative
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is critically low on type O-negative blood. The center, which supplies blood for 19 other hospitals in the surrounding area, needs help restocking their shelves. Anyone who wants to donate to help store the shortage can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street. Hendrick Regional […]
Abilene Fire Department battles grass fire in Wylie area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire started in the south Abilene area near Wylie High School. In a Facebook post, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) wrote that there was a significant grass fire in the area of Lantana Avenue on January 14. KTAB/KRBC was not able to approach the scene, but saw heavy smoke […]
Crash at intersection in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
Family home fully engulfed in flames in late night blaze: Abilene fire
No occupants were inside any of the residences at the time of the fire, officials said.
ktxs.com
Midnight fire in Abilene damages home, spreads to multiple structures
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene fire crews battled a two-alarm house fire this morning. According to a press release, crews arrived to a home in the 1100 block of Victoria Street at midnight to find it fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called from high wind levels threatening...
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
ktalnews.com
Abilene woman mauled by four dogs, speaking out to spread awareness of potential dangers
We recently reported how aggressive dogs are running rampant in some Abilene neighborhoods, now, we tell the story of one Abilene woman who feared for her life after getting mauled by four. Abilene woman mauled by four dogs, speaking out to …. We recently reported how aggressive dogs are running...
West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
The Abilene Police Kick Off 2023 Looking for These Most Wanted Criminals
Abilene Crime Stoppers has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. One thing I know from the very beginning of Crime Stoppers is that you WILL remain anonymous. The way that Abilene...
UPDATE: Abilene police officers arrest suspicious male driver, thanks community for help
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 13, the Abilene Police Department (APD) released a statement regarding a suspicious person driving a gray SUV near schools in Abilene. This person was located and arrested on January 14. 41-year-old Cristinel Caldararu was found around 5:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Maple street at a traffic stop. He […]
Rising Star man killed in ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
Fire causes $15K in damages to Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire at an Abilene home Tuesday was contained to the kitchen area, the Abilene Fire Department said. According to an AFD release, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace.
Abilene Police Department release PSA on suspicious activity, man allegedly flagged down women near schools
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) have put out a public service announcement in response to suspicious activity on Abilene roads. APD reported that officers are aware of multiple Facebook posts regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man of Middle Eastern descent driving a newer model gray Ford Explorer was allegedly trying to […]
UPDATE: APD makes arrest in connection to Abilene’s 3rd homicide of 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening in connection to the city’s third homicide of the year. Early Wednesday morning, APD responded to a call about a fight at Abilene’s Salvation Army. There, 58-year-old Joseph Johnson was discovered injured and unconscious in the parking area. He later […]
Hendrick Health extends contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield as negotiations continue
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System has extended their current contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Texas as negotiations continue. Previously, Hendrick Health was set to go out of network for BCBSTX customers February 1 due to a dispute over their contract and prices. Friday afternoon, Hendrick Health provided the following statement outlining […]
Crime Reports: Intoxicated woman accused of throwing rocks at Abilene construction crew
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
