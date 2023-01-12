With the exception of a few cold fronts passing through the Big Country, our weather pattern should look fairly basic through the next several days. Mild afternoons and limited rain chances are the order. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at around 5-15 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO