FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
'She's not serious': Lightfoot opponent 'Chuy' Garcia slams mayor on public safety
Arguing that a mayor who “cannot keep us safe” is a mayor Chicago “cannot afford to keep,” U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to stop the violent crime that is foremost on the minds of voters.
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack
CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
An Extra $391 For You
You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
Chicago Police Officer Who Admitted Being a Member of the Oath Keepers Won’t Be Fired: City Watchdog
A Chicago police officer who admitted belonging to the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has clashed with the United States government, will not be fired by city officials — or even disciplined, according to a report released Friday by the city’s watchdog. The Oath Keepers, whose...
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary School
Chicago residents are mad at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and felt blindsided by what the city is doing. They feel that the city is not focusing on more important priorities as migrants are helped over local issues of Chicago.
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
City investigating Chicago building collapse; site only permitted for interior renovation: officials
They said the crews working at the site had a permit for interior renovations, but it appears that more work was being done outside the home too.
Peacemaker dies nearly 10 years after baseball bat beating in Rogers Park
The family of a Michael Davis, Rogers Park native and man who survived a brutal attack outside a bar a decade ago, is looking for help in laying him to rest following his death last month.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Des Plaines ID’d by Cook County ME
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Plaines. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Cook […]
Lightfoot defends cops going door to door to ask voters about Chicago crime
CHICAGO - The questions about Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign practices now extend beyond e-mails to Chicago Public School teachers. The Lightfoot campaign told FOX 32 Chicago that all staffers had been reminded of the "wall" between government and campaign business. But critics say the mayor's camp continues to break that wall.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement
A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
Man shot in the head a block from Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - A man was shot a block from Chicago's United Center on the Near West Side on Saturday. The man, 41, was on West Washington near Hoyne around 2:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital in good condition. Chicago police detectives...
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
