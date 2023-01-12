ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

WNC residents to receive Dogwood Awards for community contributions

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorney General Josh Stein will be in town Tuesday to award the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award to seven people in Western North Carolina. Each year, Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier. Recipients in Western North Carolina...
avlwatchdog.org

City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust

For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Wbt.com

NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead

North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

While fuel prices inch up, diesel continues to drop, GasBuddy reports

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Facing opposition, feds shape future for popular NC forestland

North Carolina is home to one of the most-visited swaths of national forestland, the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests. The future of about 450,000 acres of the combined land — nearly half of it — is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about the best use of the forests.
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina

Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy