This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.
New federal plan could open parts of western NC forests to logging
North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are among the most visited in the country. The future of roughly half of the combined forests is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about its highest and best use. North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah...
WLOS.com
WNC residents to receive Dogwood Awards for community contributions
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorney General Josh Stein will be in town Tuesday to award the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award to seven people in Western North Carolina. Each year, Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier. Recipients in Western North Carolina...
cbs17
NC medicine shelves to remain empty, Tylenol restocking still ‘up in the air’ pharmacy owner says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents looking for medicine for their sick children are still finding empty shelves in some stores, and the issue has been going on for weeks. “We are still having a lot of difficulty with finding Tylenol products, they are on long-term backorder,” Melissa Illig said, the owner of White Oak Pharmacy in Garner.
avlwatchdog.org
City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
Wbt.com
NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead
North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
carolinaconnection.org
A new role for an ancient practice: Sheep are in demand to trim the grass at solar farms
North Carolina has a growing number of solar farms, but many of these high-tech power systems are built on traditional farmland. To bring animals back to those lands, farmers and others are embracing “solar grazing” – using sheep to mow solar farms to combine new technology with ancient practices.
WLOS.com
While fuel prices inch up, diesel continues to drop, GasBuddy reports
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: In the Great Asheville Water Fiasco, Where Was City Manager Debra Campbell?
As the great holiday season water fiasco drains into memory, here’s a question for the ages: Where was City Manager Debra Campbell?. I imagine if you polled Asheville residents and asked them who their city manager is, far less than half would be able to come up with a name.
bpr.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
WLOS.com
Amid increased hospitalization numbers, getting specialized care can be tricky
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina hospitals have been dealing with higher admissions with the recent increase in respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, flu, RSV and COVID-19. Pardee UNC Health Care CMO Dr. Greg McCarty said the high number of admissions with respiratory illnesses is typical for this time of year.
Facing opposition, feds shape future for popular NC forestland
North Carolina is home to one of the most-visited swaths of national forestland, the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests. The future of about 450,000 acres of the combined land — nearly half of it — is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about the best use of the forests.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mountain Xpress
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
Egg farms scramble amid higher prices, bird flu fears
Egg prices have doubled in the past ten months. Experts say it is due to a perfect storm of circumstances. The cost of feed, which makes up 80% of production costs, has gone up.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina
Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
WCNC
North Carolina's top 10 consumer complaints of 2022, according to attorney general Josh Stein
RALEIGH, N.C. — A report of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the North Carolina Department of Justice was released Thursday by Attorney General Josh Stein. In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. The top complaint: telemarketing/robocalls. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 complaint categories:. Telemarketing/robocalls (6,034)
