Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
KSLA
Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Greenwood police are looking for a man who escaped while wearing handcuffs sometime the morning of Monday, Jan. 16. “We believe he may have stolen a car to get out of the area,” they say in a Facebook post at 4:30 p.m. that accompanied his photo. “If you know his true identity, please let us know.”
KSLA
Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It no doubt has been a violent and deadly start to 2023 in the City of Shreveport. KSLA News 12 has covered shootings in the city almost every day so far in the new year. You’ve seen the crime scene video on our newscasts and...
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after being shot during altercation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man died after being shot when an altercation escalated to gunfire. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn & Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road in Shreveport. Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr.,...
ktalnews.com
Shooting at Sleep Inn & Suites sends 1 to hospital Sunday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a hotel near I-20 that has sent one man to the hospital. The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites located at 6720 Klug Pines Road. Fourteen units are still on the scene and police are conducting an investigation.
Deputies catch burglar with money taped to his stomach
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made of a Springhill man while in the act of burglarizing a business.
KSLA
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
KSLA
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies arrested a man and woman who fled carrying a dog after they allegedly stole a motorcycle. On Jan. 14, around 4:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were notified of a vehicle chase entering Caddo Parish from Desoto Parish on I-49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. At the time CPSO did not engage in the chase, accordingly, for safety reasons.
KTBS
Caddo deputies catch burglar in progress
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies responded to suspicious activity at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
KSLA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
KSLA
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street on reports of a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers found Sidney Francis Robinson, 77, with severe head trauma. He had been beaten about the head and face and suffered lacerations.
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
KSLA
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
KSLA
SPD officer injured while helping stranded driver on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue. The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the...
Comments / 0