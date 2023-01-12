ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Greenwood police are looking for a man who escaped while wearing handcuffs sometime the morning of Monday, Jan. 16. “We believe he may have stolen a car to get out of the area,” they say in a Facebook post at 4:30 p.m. that accompanied his photo. “If you know his true identity, please let us know.”
GREENWOOD, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shooting at Sleep Inn & Suites sends 1 to hospital Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a hotel near I-20 that has sent one man to the hospital. The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites located at 6720 Klug Pines Road. Fourteen units are still on the scene and police are conducting an investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies arrested a man and woman who fled carrying a dog after they allegedly stole a motorcycle. On Jan. 14, around 4:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were notified of a vehicle chase entering Caddo Parish from Desoto Parish on I-49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. At the time CPSO did not engage in the chase, accordingly, for safety reasons.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Caddo deputies catch burglar in progress

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies responded to suspicious activity at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
SPRINGHILL, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital […]
MARSHALL, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KTBS

'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier

BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
K945

Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away

Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD officer injured while helping stranded driver on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue. The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the...
