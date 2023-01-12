ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Ferrum College interim president ready to get to work

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Mirta Martin took the helm as interim president of Ferrum College just a couple weeks ago. Martin is humbled but also excited to get to work. “We have incredible programs, with superb faculty, dedicated staff, who are eager to pass it forward. And for me, that’s what it’s all about, it’s about passing it forward.”
WDBJ7.com

Get organized and declutter in the New Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people make a New Year’s resolution to declutter their homes. WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the owner of WOW Professional Organizing Service to find out some tips on how to do just that. Ann Custer’s company offers in-home services to help people get...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three Roanoke County schools closed Tuesday due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke County schools are closing Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. Glenn Cove Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Northside High School are closed Tuesday. To check for outages in your area, click here.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Surgery for skin cancer that helps preserve tissue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery. Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ferrum College honors Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sound of a gong and cheers rang out across the Ferrum College Fitness Center Monday night. More than a hundred students and staff gathered to package 25,000 meals in a partnership with Harvest Pack. “Ferrum College’s motto is not self but others. And today’s...
FERRUM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Organizations in Roanoke give back for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley partnered with multiple organizations to give back during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Beta Chi Omega Chapter, Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America and Community High School all volunteered. The groups...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former credit union CEO from Salem pleads guilty to federal charge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The former CEO of FedStar Federal Credit Union, which operated branches in Roanoke and Salem, has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to her use of credit union funds for personal purchases from 2018 and 2020. Kelly Givens, 37 of...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley faith congregations gather to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Faith leaders across the Roanoke Valley gathered Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his work’s legacy. Pastors, reverends and a rabbi all read parts of MLK’s letter from a Birmingham jail. This is the first year since the pandemic all the congregations have been able to gather for the service in person.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events held in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy. In Lexington, the 7th Annual CARE Rockbridge MLK Community Parade kicks off at United Methodist Church on Randolph Street at 10:30 Monday morning. CARE stands for Community Anti-Racism...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon left one resident and a pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New residential units in historical building now available to rent

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents. Junior’s Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space. The property owner combined original designs while keeping some of the historical...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
ROANOKE, VA

