WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Writers Conference aims to bring community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might have made writing more one of your goals in the new year. There’s an event this weekend hoping to inspire writers to tackle a new project or hone in on an idea. Here to tell us all about the Roanoke Regional Writers Conference...
WDBJ7.com
Ferrum College interim president ready to get to work
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Mirta Martin took the helm as interim president of Ferrum College just a couple weeks ago. Martin is humbled but also excited to get to work. “We have incredible programs, with superb faculty, dedicated staff, who are eager to pass it forward. And for me, that’s what it’s all about, it’s about passing it forward.”
WDBJ7.com
Get organized and declutter in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people make a New Year’s resolution to declutter their homes. WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the owner of WOW Professional Organizing Service to find out some tips on how to do just that. Ann Custer’s company offers in-home services to help people get...
WDBJ7.com
Three Roanoke County schools closed Tuesday due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke County schools are closing Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. Glenn Cove Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Northside High School are closed Tuesday. To check for outages in your area, click here.
WDBJ7.com
Surgery for skin cancer that helps preserve tissue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery. Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean...
WDBJ7.com
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues legacy of giving back to community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ to celebrate the organization’s 115th Founders’ Day, and discuss ways the community can get involved on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Monday. The organization...
WDBJ7.com
Ferrum College honors Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sound of a gong and cheers rang out across the Ferrum College Fitness Center Monday night. More than a hundred students and staff gathered to package 25,000 meals in a partnership with Harvest Pack. “Ferrum College’s motto is not self but others. And today’s...
WDBJ7.com
Organizations in Roanoke give back for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley partnered with multiple organizations to give back during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Beta Chi Omega Chapter, Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America and Community High School all volunteered. The groups...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council will decide future of major development at Tuesday’s meeting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the largest residential developments in the Roanoke Valley could get the go-ahead at Tuesday night’s Roanoke City Council meeting. This comes after all present members of the Planning Commission approved the plan at their Jan. 9 meeting. TPB Enterprises LLC is asking to...
WDBJ7.com
Former credit union CEO from Salem pleads guilty to federal charge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The former CEO of FedStar Federal Credit Union, which operated branches in Roanoke and Salem, has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to her use of credit union funds for personal purchases from 2018 and 2020. Kelly Givens, 37 of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley faith congregations gather to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Faith leaders across the Roanoke Valley gathered Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his work’s legacy. Pastors, reverends and a rabbi all read parts of MLK’s letter from a Birmingham jail. This is the first year since the pandemic all the congregations have been able to gather for the service in person.
Danville hopes to bring ‘new life’ to Five Forks area
The area in the vicinity of the Old West End and downtown includes where Pine Street, Jefferson Street and Jefferson Avenue meet, as well as Loyal Street toward downtown.
WDBJ7.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events held in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy. In Lexington, the 7th Annual CARE Rockbridge MLK Community Parade kicks off at United Methodist Church on Randolph Street at 10:30 Monday morning. CARE stands for Community Anti-Racism...
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WDBJ7.com
Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon left one resident and a pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation...
WDBJ7.com
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The View at Blue Ridge Commons is a $50.5 million apartment complex with 339 units in Roanoke. People are already scheduling appointments to see the apartments available to rent. Renters need to make three times the rent to qualify. “1350 and up for one bedroom. 1590...
WDBJ7.com
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents. Junior’s Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space. The property owner combined original designs while keeping some of the historical...
WDBJ7.com
Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
