Read full article on original website
Related
COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him. According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases […]
14news.com
Escaped Webster Co. inmate found and arrested
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say the missing Webster County Detention Center inmate has been found and arrested by Morganfield Police. Troopers had previously said that around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail. According to the jail website, Harper was arrested in...
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
14news.com
Murbarger murder retrial request denied
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man convicted of the murder of Megan Nichols has been denied a request for a new trial. Brodey Murbarger was sentenced back in October for the 2014 murder of 15 year old Megan Nichols in Fairfield Illinois. He requested a new trial and the motion...
14news.com
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. According to an affidavit, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was stopped for traffic violations while turning onto Fourth Avenue from Florida Street. Police say suspected meth...
hot96.com
Police Need Help Identifying Suspect
Evansville Police are looking for a man that stole a trailer that belonged to Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road. It was taken while the owners were in Florida. Over 50 tubs of merchandise were inside the trailer ready to go to their non-profit Petunia’s Resale for Rescue on North First Avenue.
14news.com
Update: Morganfield Officer accused of policy violations named
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the Morganfield Police Officer who was asked to resign. Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says now former Officer Stefon Douglas violated 88 policies. [PREVIOUS: Morganfield Police Officer resigns after policy violations]. Officials say Douglas seized $520 at a traffic stop...
Police: Evansville smoke shop shot into and burglarized
Employees at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop say someone shot a gun into the store and stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise.
WTHI
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
wevv.com
Gibson County Jail taking precautions after positive COVID cases discovered
Officials at the Gibson County Jail are taking safety precautions after several COVID-19 cases were identified at the facility. Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanonven says he was notified of two positive COVID-19 cases at the jail on Monday. The sheriff says the cases were investigated, and determined to be in...
14news.com
EPD: Newburgh man biking Saturday morning arrested on multiple drug charges
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed...
14news.com
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
WTHI
Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
MyWabashValley.com
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
hot96.com
Tip Leads To Drug Bust
Several law enforcement agencies in Henderson executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 9th Place on Saturday. The warrant was a result of information obtained regarding the latest overdoses. Since January 1, Henderson has had 10 overdoses with at least half of those fatalities. During the search detectives...
14news.com
Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
14news.com
Bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday in Evansville. Police say a school bus hit a man riding a bicycle at Louisiana and Mary Streets. They say the man was killed. Police Sgt. Anna Gray tells us they are looking for...
Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New this morning, police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. An affidavit shows the man was stopped for traffic violations. Officials say an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County left one person dead.
Comments / 3