Eagan, MN

CBS Minnesota

Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Auction for Hilton in downtown Minneapolis delayed

MINNEAPOLIS -- The auction for Minneapolis' largest hotel which was originally scheduled for Friday has been delayed.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owed more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings showed the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180 million loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as a separate servicing company, filed suit in October 2020.RELATED: Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners' past than downtown's futureThe hotel, which has 826 rooms, was to be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction on Friday, but was delayed by the attorneys representing Wells Fargo Bank; Hennepin County then granted the cancellation. The date for the auction has not been rescheduled.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

MLK event focuses on quest for economic equality

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's official observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day focused on erasing the economic disparities that fall along racial lines. Three words -- "Building Black Wealth" -- were splashed across the stage at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts as well as the front page of the event programs. Many of those who spoke pointed to the fact that Dr. King, in the final years of his life, had begun to connect the dots between the civil rights struggle and battle for economic justice in America.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location

MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair will raise ticket prices for 2023

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced a modest increase in ticket prices for the 2023 festival after the Minnesota State Agricultural Society's annual meeting this weekend. Ticket prices will increase by $1, bringing the price for adults (ages 13 to 64) to $18 per...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis approves new mobile parking app contract

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a contract for a new mobile parking app, set to go into effect in March of this year. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app that's currently supplied by a different provider. The city plans to continue using its trademarked “Mpls Parking” branding.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

