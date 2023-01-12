Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Related
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
Unique food chain opening new location in Minnesota
A unique and rapidly growing food chain is opening another new location in Minnesota this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a fast-growing healthy "fast-food" chain is opening its newest Minnesota location in St. Cloud, according to local reports.
This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World
Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.
Auction for Hilton in downtown Minneapolis delayed
MINNEAPOLIS -- The auction for Minneapolis' largest hotel which was originally scheduled for Friday has been delayed.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owed more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings showed the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180 million loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as a separate servicing company, filed suit in October 2020.RELATED: Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners' past than downtown's futureThe hotel, which has 826 rooms, was to be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction on Friday, but was delayed by the attorneys representing Wells Fargo Bank; Hennepin County then granted the cancellation. The date for the auction has not been rescheduled.
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Plow crews in St. Paul, Minneapolis target 'challenging' areas
ST PAUL, Minn. — A period of warmer winter temperatures is offering public works crews in both St. Paul and Minneapolis a window to do some catchup work on challenging plow areas in the wake of our early January snow event. Widespread street parking, narrower roads and old-school alley...
MLK event focuses on quest for economic equality
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's official observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day focused on erasing the economic disparities that fall along racial lines. Three words -- "Building Black Wealth" -- were splashed across the stage at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts as well as the front page of the event programs. Many of those who spoke pointed to the fact that Dr. King, in the final years of his life, had begun to connect the dots between the civil rights struggle and battle for economic justice in America.
fox9.com
'It will happen this year:' DFL to move ahead with paid leave, new tax
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This week, Minnesota Democrats who control the state Legislature will start advancing their proposal that guarantees all workers with paid time off if they or a loved one need medical care. The bill, scheduled for its first committee hearing Wednesday, would give workers up...
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes
Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
Local brewery creates more non-alcoholic options during 'Dry January'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Fulton Brewing CEO Ryan Petz understands why people participate in "Dry January". He tells KARE 11's Alicia Lewis, it's okay to take a break and re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol and when beer is on the back-burner for many, Fulton has been busy making non-alcoholic options.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair will raise ticket prices for 2023
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced a modest increase in ticket prices for the 2023 festival after the Minnesota State Agricultural Society's annual meeting this weekend. Ticket prices will increase by $1, bringing the price for adults (ages 13 to 64) to $18 per...
twincitieslive.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul enact parking rules during snow removal operations this week
Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this...
Minneapolis approves new mobile parking app contract
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a contract for a new mobile parking app, set to go into effect in March of this year. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app that's currently supplied by a different provider. The city plans to continue using its trademarked “Mpls Parking” branding.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
CBS News
Tony Troung, Minnesota Vikings caterer, to closes his Eden Prairie restaurant
After 33 years, Tony Troung has closed his Eden Prairie business, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant. That is where he became a Viking fan, and a team caterer. Mike Max talks to the Twin Cities legend.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0