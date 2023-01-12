ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight

On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
MAYFIELD, GA
accesswdun.com

No major impacts to Hall County after Thursday storms

Hall County only experienced two impacts to roads after Thursday afternoon's severe thunderstorms rolled through North Georgia. According to Zach Brackett, Hall County's director of emergency management and homeland security, the tornado watch for the county has been canceled. The intersection of Prior Street Northeast and Glenwood, which is in...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wtxl.com

Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity

A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
SELMA, AL
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

