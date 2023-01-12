Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
Severe weather threat decreasing as showers, thunder continue late
Areas of showers, rain, and general thunderstorms will affect Big Bend and south-central Georgia communities through and beyond midnight.
Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight
On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
atlantanewsfirst.com
NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
'Band Of Storms' Threaten Multiple Georgia Counties
Here's when and where they will occur.
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
accesswdun.com
No major impacts to Hall County after Thursday storms
Hall County only experienced two impacts to roads after Thursday afternoon's severe thunderstorms rolled through North Georgia. According to Zach Brackett, Hall County's director of emergency management and homeland security, the tornado watch for the county has been canceled. The intersection of Prior Street Northeast and Glenwood, which is in...
Weather Watch: Wind Advisory, severe weather alert issued for North Georgia
(Forsyth County, GA) Ahead of the line of storms expected to hit Forsyth County and other parts of north and central Georgia, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for Thursday, January 12. The area is now also under an "Enhanced" Level 3 risk of severe storms.
WRDW-TV
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for tornadoes, severe storms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential tornado and severe weather impacts. Kemp states in the executive order that the state of emergency will be for Thursday and Friday.
wuga.org
Clarke is among the top Georgia counties in COVID booster percentage
Athens-Clarke County is one of the top-performing counties in the state in terms of the percentage of residents who have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster, but even so, the number of people with the new bivalent boosters is very low. With about 12 percent of the population over age five...
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm
School district administrators cancel in-person instruction to allow crews to repair storm damage.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: Strong storms leave destructive path across North Georgia
ATLANTA — Severe weather made its way across North Georgia and metro Atlanta areas, bringing storms, and likely tornadoes in some areas. Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and likely tornadoes have caused significant damage to several different counties. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has tracked storms...
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there have been six deaths in the state following the severe weather outbreak that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across the South.
wtxl.com
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
Human remains discovered more than 100 days after Hurricane Ian’s impacts to the Florida coastline
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it recently found the remains of a missing 82-year-old resident and possibly a boater, both of whom were considered missing after the Category 4 storm.
