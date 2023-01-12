ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

Kentucky college cheer teams win big at UCA competition in Orlando

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals. Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Eagles received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed. This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th...
MOREHEAD, KY
247Sports

James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky

Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

A players-only meeting could have changed the course of Kentucky’s season

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up, without understatement, the biggest win of their season, and one they were truly desperate for in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. After an unthinkable, and inexcusable, loss at home to South Carolina on Tuesday night, Kentucky went into Thompson-Boling Arena and knocked off...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Community center honored by Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s boy's. basketball took a trip down memory lane for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s ongoing heritage match-up. What You Need To Know. The Dunbar Center is reliving the former school’s glory days and highlighting how the...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment

The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023

JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky government bans TikTok

Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY
Fox 19

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

