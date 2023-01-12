Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky college cheer teams win big at UCA competition in Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals. Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Eagles received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed. This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky
Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
aseaofblue.com
A players-only meeting could have changed the course of Kentucky’s season
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up, without understatement, the biggest win of their season, and one they were truly desperate for in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. After an unthinkable, and inexcusable, loss at home to South Carolina on Tuesday night, Kentucky went into Thompson-Boling Arena and knocked off...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Uncomfortable John Calipari, Reporter Video
On Saturday afternoon a truly uncomfortable scene unfolded during a basketball game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Just after the whistle blew for halftime, Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe. During their conversation, Calipari placed both of his hands on Rowe's shoulders, ...
spectrumnews1.com
Community center honored by Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School’s boy's. basketball took a trip down memory lane for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s ongoing heritage match-up. What You Need To Know. The Dunbar Center is reliving the former school’s glory days and highlighting how the...
Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment
The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Fox 19
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
