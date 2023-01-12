Looking to warm up? Remember that not all firewood is created equal

Fires in the fireplace or outside in the fire pit are intrinsically connected to our visions of nestling in for a long, comfy winter. Let the winter bring its ice and snow if it wants. Inside, we have a fire to snuggle up to.

I have different memories connected to firewood, however.

Throughout my childhood, I remember the days and days of cutting firewood with my father. I wasn't allowed to operate the saw. My duty was to move the limbs out of the way as my father cut the logs. My brother and I were also responsible for carrying the logs to the truck and then the basement for use in our wood burner.

Due to reasons unknown to me, we never cut firewood when it was warm; in fact, most of memories involved cutting wood with snow on the ground.

But not all firewood is created equal and there are some important things to know before lighting just any old wood. First, different species of trees provide different amounts of heat.

Wood is made up of air and wood fiber, or cellulose. Since the cellulose burns, but not the air, look for the heaviest or densest firewood per unit volume. The best woods are oak, hickory and black locust. Yellow-poplar, silver and red maple are not as dense and will provide less heat. On the other hand, they are great woods for starting a fire. It is nice to have some of both on hand.

Freshly cut wood contains a lot of water. Seasoned wood refers to wood that has been given the time for some or all of that water to evaporate. It usually takes between six and 12 months for wood to cure. If you burn it too soon, when it’s still green, most of the heat generated will go into evaporating that water, rather than heating your room.

Burning unseasoned wood can also be dangerous, as the smoldering fire that is generated can cause a creosote buildup in your chimney. Burning pine logs, with their heavy resin, can result in the same problem. Over time, that buildup can lead to a chimney fire.

If you’re seasoning your own wood, cut it first to a length that fits your fireplace, remove the bark, and split the logs for faster drying. Stack it off the ground in an open area with good airflow. Pallets make a good base for this. Air dry it for a minimum of six months.

If you are buying your wood from a vendor, ask what tree species the wood comes from and how long it has been seasoned.

Osage orange, hickory, black locust, most of the oaks, sugar maple, and ash will produce the hottest fires.

Yellow poplar, silver maple, and red maple provide less heat but are good for kindling because they catch fire quickly.

Avoid elm, sycamore, white pine, willow and sweet gum; they don’t burn very hot and are some are difficult to split.

Wood that has been properly seasoned has a gray, weathered appearance and large cracks in the ends of the logs.

Even if you’ve bought seasoned wood, storing it correctly – stacked off the ground and covered with a tarp to protect it from rain – will prevent the wood from reabsorbing water and provide a better fire for your winter pleasure.

Be aware, too, of unwanted visitors that can hitch a ride on your firewood. Buy firewood where you burn it.

Moving infected firewood, especially ash, can spread invasive species, such as the emerald ash borer, a destructive species that originated in Asia. More than likely you won’t see the adults, which are three-eighths to one-half-inch long and very narrow. But larva and eggs could be out of sight inside the logs.

P. Andrew Rideout is the University of Kentucky Extension Agent for Horticulture. He can be reached at pandrewrideout@uky.edu.