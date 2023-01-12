ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU women's basketball score at Missouri: Live updates

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
Last time out at Kentucky, No. 5 LSU had a near-10 minute stretch during which it didn't make a field goal.

At Missouri on Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network), the Tigers (16-0, 4-0) will need to be judicious to not have a drought of that magnitude. It may not be able to overcome it.

While LSU women's basketball, in Kim Mulkey's second season, is off to its best start in program history, Mizzou (14-3, 3-1) Arena is a tough environment. On top of that, Missouri boasts one of the better defenses in the SEC.

The matchup between star LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese and Missouri's experienced senior forward Hayley Frank will key for both teams. Whichever player gets the better of that one-on-one should help propel the team to victory.

LSU'S PATH TO A TOURNEY NO. 1 SEEDSizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take

LSU UP TO NO. 5 IN AP POLLLSU women's basketball comes in at No. 5, earns best AP poll ranking in 14 seasons

LSU KNOCKS OFF KENTUCKYLSU women's basketball secures best start in program history at 16-0, beats Kentucky

No one has slowed Reese through 16 games. She leads the conference with 24.2 points and 15.6 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth and first nationally, respectively.

But Mizzou is equipped to handle star players. The Tigers are one of the most experienced teams in the SEC with four starters returning off of last season's team, which knocked off No. 1 South Carolina at home.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

