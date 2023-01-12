ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football fires OC Brandon Streeter, reportedly set to hire TCU's Garrett Riley

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

Brandon Streeter was fired Thursday as Clemson's offensive coordinator after his first full season and will reportedly be replaced by TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Clemson's board of trustees compensation committee is schedule to meet at 4:05 p.m. Friday with the lone item on the agenda being a contract for a football assistant coach.

Streeter was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator near the end of the 2021 season, before the Cheez-it Bowl against Iowa State, after offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left to become coach at Virginia.

The Tigers' offense struggled at times this season, including in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, but averaged 35 points in next four games through the ACC championship, a 39-10 win against North Carolina. The Tigers ranked No. 48 nationally in total offense. Clemson ranked third in the ACC with 34.7 points per game and fourth in yards with 420.1. Against league opponents, the Tigers were seventh with 404.6 yards but first in points scored with 35.6.

"As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a news release. "And though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position. These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change."

Streeter, 46, was a Clemson quarterback from 1995-99 and then began his coaching career as an assistant at Charleston Southern. After serving as a graduate assistant for Clemson from 2004-05, he went to Liberty as quarterbacks coach and was elevated there to offensive coordinator. Streeter then spent three seasons in the same role at Richmond. He returned to Clemson as quarterbacks coach in 2015.

TCU was 27th in total offense and ninth in scoring in FBS this season under Riley, 33. The Horned Frogs lost in the national championship game to Georgia, 65-7. Riley won the Boyles Award as the top assistant coach in the country.

"I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting and raising the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson," Swinney said. "I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023."

Clemson went 11-3 this season, including 8-0 in the ACC. The Tigers lost the Orange Bowl, 31-14. They replaced starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC title game victory against North Carolina with freshman Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei has transferred to Oregon State.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football fires OC Brandon Streeter, reportedly set to hire TCU's Garrett Riley

