ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Justice’s State of the State: Final takeaways on the car tax, public schools and abortion

By Mountain State Spotlight Staff
Mountain State Spotlight
Mountain State Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj1CQ_0kCpMjo700
Gov. Jim Justice motions with his hands during his seventh State of the State address on Wednesday. Photo courtesy the Governor's Office.

Lawmakers continued meeting in Charleston today. Last night, Gov. Justice gave his State of the State address. We’ve pulled out a few more things he said that are important.

Below, more on the car tax rebate he hopes lawmakers will pass, public schools, which are a big topic lawmakers say they plan to address this session, and the state’s abortion ban. Also … could we see a run for the U.S. Senate from the term-limited governor?

But first, an update from the Capitol this afternoon.

Note: Statehouse Spotlight will be off tomorrow and return on Monday.

Family planning bill returns with fewer services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhyfJ_0kCpMjo700
Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor, on Thursday during a meeting of the House Health and Human Resources Committee. Photo by Perry Bennett/WV Legislature.

Today in the House, lawmakers revamped and advanced a bill that died during the debate over abortion last summer. At the time, lawmakers said they were considering several family planning measures (including increasing access to birth control and some adoption tax credits) along with a near-total ban on abortions. While the abortion ban passed, the family planning measures were never finished.

Thursday, the House Health and Human Resources committee advanced HB 2002, which is the newest iteration of the measure. But unlike the bill from last year, this one provides smaller adoption tax credits (down from $8,000 to $5,000) and no longer makes birth control easier to access. Instead, it creates pathways for the state to fund organizations that encourage “pregnant women to give birth to their unborn children.”

When asked whether the House was considering other bills to help West Virginians who would have sought abortions and now are not able to, committee chair Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor, said, “This is the one.” —Allen Siegler

Notable quotables from Justice’s 72-minute speech

Gov. Jim Justice spoke for more than an hour last night in his seventh State of the State address. There’s not enough space in one newsletter to cover all of it but here are three notable quotes.

Car tax: “I’ve sent the bill. I’ve done exactly what I promised.”

Justice has gone all-in on a plan to provide rebates for car taxes but on Wednesday seemed to acknowledge that his plan might not have support among Republican lawmakers.

His plan is complex by necessity. Lawmakers don’t have the power to outright eliminate the car tax after Amendment 2 was voted down in the November election, at least in part due to Justice’s campaign against the constitutional amendment.

Tax policy experts that we spoke with last month were skeptical of Justice’s proposal, describing it as inefficient and less beneficial than he’s portraying it.

Public schools: “Everybody that wants to come to West Virginia says ‘how are your schools?’”

West Virginia’s public schools rank near the bottom in many categories including student test scores and college-going rates.

Justice echoed legislative leaders who’ve said that public schools will be a priority this session and endorsed a plan from House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to put more teachers’ assistants in K-3 classrooms. But he also didn’t mention many of the biggest issues facing the public school system.

The state Board of Education, teachers’ unions and teachers have repeatedly said they need more funding. Justice proposed a 5% pay raise for all state employees on Wednesday night (which would include teachers) but his proposed 50% reduction of the state’s personal income tax would wipe out roughly a quarter of the state’s revenue.

Justice also said he’s introducing a bill to require schools to put all curriculum online. This is something that’s been popular in Republican-held state legislatures around the county but wouldn’t necessarily improve students’ classroom performance.

Abortion ban: “I promised you the very second you brought me a bill, I’d sign it. I did exactly that and I did it very proudly.”

Justice’s mention of West Virginia’s recently-passed abortion ban drew a standing ovation and cheers from gathered lawmakers on Wednesday.

He initially called state lawmakers into special session last July to pass abortion legislation and his tax cut plan after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Republican lawmakers, despite having the votes and will to ban abortion, couldn’t find agreement.

A month-and-a-half later, they came back and banned abortion in a process that largely left members of the public in the dark and unable to give input on the bill. It was a moment of jubilation for conservative lawmakers and we saw that again on Wednesday night. —Duncan Slade

U.S. Senator Jim Justice?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Faqvr_0kCpMjo700
Gov. Jim Justice makes his way into the chamber on Wednesday before giving his seventh annual State of the State address. Photo by Perry Bennett/WV Legislative Photography.

Justice, who is term-limited, also hinted at his future.

“I won’t be your governor a whole lot longer,” Justice said. “But I surely won’t go away. You know, in fact, you’re probably either be able to find me at home or you may find me in Washington.”

He has previously said he is considering running for the U.S. Senate in 2024 for the seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin. Congressman Alex Mooney has already announced that he will also run for that seat. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia’s other sitting U.S. Senator, attended Wednesday’s address and met with Justice on Thursday.

Justice used his annual address as an opportunity to sample some national conservative talking points about President Joe Biden, the U.S. southern border, critical race theory and abortion. Here’s a sampling:

  • “I watch what’s going on on this national scene right now with our President, and what’s going on in D.C., and for God’s sakes a living, there can’t be a rational human that thinks what’s going on is right.”
  • “If you look at what’s going on at our Southern border of this country, and you just think, you just think why are we tolerating this? Why in the world are we continuing to allow drugs to flow all across this great country and thousands and thousands and thousands die?”
  • “All of our parents deserve to know exactly what’s going on in a classroom. Without any question, our parents have always known what the best is for their kids.”
  • “I don’t tell you this to grandstand, because I don’t believe in that in any way. As long as I’m your governor, I will stand with life, period.”

You can read the full transcript here. —Duncan Slade

Comments / 3

Donna Willey Chatman
4d ago

There are retirees that had to take a retirement disability from the school system because of the populations we worked with caused our bodies to break down from special students abuse. Our retirements or years of experience is not 25 years but we deserve a bonus check to. $ 900. Retirement for senior even with SS does not go far. In my case my mom lives with me too. A bonus check for all seniors not just those with 25 years of service have better retirements. All seniors need help‼️

Reply
5
Benita McClanathan
4d ago

and don't forget about seniors needing help with rent n bills . it's now a choice of what is most important need. and why did you do away with the mountaineer rental assistance they promise people the money then when I went to get it told them they closed it and gave it back,. what the f*** . the rich keep getting richer and the working class keeps getting poor because y'all want to pad their pockets

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain State Spotlight

On MLK Day, a call for policies to reduce West Virginia’s disparities

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, lawmakers convened for the sixth day of the 60-day regular session. That’s right — it’s 10% over already. Below, an update on some transparency issues which could affect the Legislature’s actions for the rest of the session and a few quick stats on lawmaker demographics. But first, a look at MLK Day in the Legislature.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice held his first "Justice Administration Update" Thursday, which he said will be used now instead of the COVID-19 press updates. Whether they will be held once a week or on a certain day is unknown. As of the end of Friday's work day, Jan. 13, there was no update on the Governor's official Web site as to when the next one will take place.
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Weekly Recap in the West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — When members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11, to kick off the first session of the 86th Legislature, it marked the first time in history that single-member House districts will represent the state. West Virginia Supreme...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Optimism: Justice’s proposals give reason to hope

“We have the opportunity to do something monumental at this moment.”. Gov. Jim Justice used Wednesday’s State of the State address to toss out some big ideas: A 50% reduction in the personal income tax phased in over three years; a rebate on residents’ motor vehicle tangible personal property taxes; $59 million to cover the cost of increasing Public Employees Insurance Agency reimbursements to in-state healthcare providers; another 5% average pay raise for state employees, teachers, school personnel and state troopers; $45 million to cover the increase in the state school aid formula; a one-time bonus for retired state employees over age 70; and cleaning up the mess at the Department of Health and Human Resources — just to cover some of the highlights.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia State
1K+
Followers
165
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain State Spotlight is an independent, nonprofit newsroom founded in 2020 to give West Virginians the news they want, need and deserve.

 http://www.mountainstatespotlight.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy