Injury Report: Steph Curry's Injury Status vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry returned to game action on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, and he was clearly out of rhythm. Playing for the first time after an 11-game absence, Curry looked better as the game went on, but both he and his teammates looked a step slow, and a shorthanded Suns team jumped all over them.

The good news for Golden State is that Curry has been listed as available to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, meaning there was no setback with his shoulder after his first game in several weeks. While the Warriors would have loved a win against Phoenix, and probably should have gotten one, their health will always be a primary concern, and everyone seems to have come out of that game with no issues.

Curry has had a fantastic season, but the Warriors have struggled to perform to the standards they set for themselves this summer. Hoping to defend their title, Golden State currently sits one game below .500 at 20-21, which is certainly a disappointing first half of the season. That said, they are starting to get fully healthy, and will once again have Steph Curry available when they face the Spurs on Friday.

Golden State and San Antonio will begin at 4:30 PM PST on Friday night as the Warriors look to get a rare victory away from home.

