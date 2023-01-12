ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper bans apps like TikTok, WeChat on state devices

By Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday prohibiting the use of certain phone apps and websites on state devices. This includes computers and mobile phones.

The order develops a 14-day policy that prohibits using TikTok, WeChat and other potential apps on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.

“This guidance is a step in the right direction,” said NC House Representative Jon Hardister. “I appreciate the governor’s office collaborating with us on this initiative. I look forward to our continued efforts to establish long-term plans to enhance our cyber security.”

Cybersecurity professionals have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyber-attacks against the United States.

