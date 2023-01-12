Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Area Jurisdictions, Agencies Announce Changes for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Several area jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan.16. County offices, including MC311, and courts will be closed, while libraries will close Sunday and Monday. All Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open Monday from 10 a.m.–5p.m.
Metro announces service schedule changes in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
WASHINGTON — In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Metro is announcing several changes to their service schedules. Transit officials say Metrorail will operate on a Saturday schedule and Metrobus will operate with Saturday supplemental service. MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel...
WJLA
MLK Day 2023: List of parades, community service events, & celebrations in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday honors the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many may see it as another holiday off from work, but its true purpose serves as a reminder to communities and is seen as a day to give back to those around you.
Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), […]
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church Hosts 2023 Presidential Awards
The Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award and Presidential Volunteer Service Award Ceremony was held at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in northwest D.C. on Friday. The post Nineteenth Street Baptist Church Hosts 2023 Presidential Awards appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,Inc®️ (@akasorority1908) In celebration of their 115th Founders’ Day, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️ welcomed four trailblazing women into their sisterhood as honorary members. This year’s honorary inductees include Grammy-winning gospel artist and nationally-syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, America’s most-decorated Track & Field Olympian Allyson […]
WTOP
DC community calls for transparency, remembers 13-year-old shot by city employee
With a cold wind blowing, family, friends and neighbors of Karon Blake memorialized the 13-year-old who was shot to death last weekend by a homeowner in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood. In an emotional display, Blake’s little sister dissolved into tears while speaking. His friend Marco stepped to the microphone, addressing...
Hundreds of lost burials found at Prince George’s Co. church cemetery
A church in Prince George's County discovered a lost burial site in the woods near their cemetery.
Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded by 22 women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on January 13, 1913. Its founders were Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis […]
foxbaltimore.com
What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
Community gathers to remember Karon Blake
Tears flowed outside an apartment complex on Saratoga Avenue in Northeast Saturday Night. This is where Karon Blake lived with his family.
wtae.com
Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies
WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
popville.com
Somehow I missed Northern Liberty Bar opened near the Convention Center
Thanks to CA for sending: “Saw this on 7th next to Pearl’s today. New to me. “Neighborhood bar in the heart of Washington D.C. You can see their menu here.
fox5dc.com
DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition
DC International School (DCI) in Northwest is hosting a robotics competition this weekend for middle and high school students from across the DMV. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the school to check out the event.
NBC Washington
Maryland Church Works to Restore Graves of Enslaved People
Orange flags rise up like wildflowers from the ground of the old cemetery behind the Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, Maryland. Each of them marks a grave, or the likely spot of a grave. Some graves are denoted by weathered stone markers. But others received no gravestone or marker, a...
Fairfax Times
The Birchmere presents Grammy-nominated singer Kenny Lattimore
The D.C. native is excited to be playing close to home. While growing up in Washington, D.C., Kenny Lattimore fell in love with music, surrounded by gospel and R&B pop in his home. “I was a shy kid but my mother pushed me to performing in D.C.,” the singer said....
Bay Net
White Plains Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2023 At UM Charles Regional Medical Center
LA PLATA, Md. – UM Charles Regional Medical Center’s first birth of 2023 was Harper Derrick Jackson, who was born to Diamond and Mike Jackson of White Plains at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. While he was late as a first baby of the new year at...
DCist
