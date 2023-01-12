ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 The BUZZ

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), […]
WASHINGTON, DC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,Inc®️ (@akasorority1908) In celebration of their 115th Founders’ Day, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️ welcomed four trailblazing women into their sisterhood as honorary members. This year’s honorary inductees include Grammy-winning gospel artist and nationally-syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, America’s most-decorated Track & Field Olympian Allyson […]
WASHINGTON, DC
BlackAmericaWeb

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded by 22 women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on January 13, 1913. Its founders were Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis […]
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
WASHINGTON, DC
wtae.com

Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies

WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition

DC International School (DCI) in Northwest is hosting a robotics competition this weekend for middle and high school students from across the DMV. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the school to check out the event.
NBC Washington

Maryland Church Works to Restore Graves of Enslaved People

Orange flags rise up like wildflowers from the ground of the old cemetery behind the Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, Maryland. Each of them marks a grave, or the likely spot of a grave. Some graves are denoted by weathered stone markers. But others received no gravestone or marker, a...
BOWIE, MD
Fairfax Times

The Birchmere presents Grammy-nominated singer Kenny Lattimore

The D.C. native is excited to be playing close to home. While growing up in Washington, D.C., Kenny Lattimore fell in love with music, surrounded by gospel and R&B pop in his home. “I was a shy kid but my mother pushed me to performing in D.C.,” the singer said....
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy