DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Agreement is often hard to come by when Alaska legislators gather, but the new senate majority and members of the house signal they're looking for compromises. Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers...
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day. AMBER stands for, ‘America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response’ program. This system was created to honor the memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, TX on January 13, 1996. As of January...
Soldotna Adds Records Project Assistant Position
The Soldotna City Council adopted a resolution adding a temporary, part-time ‘Records Project Assistant’ position and amending the FY23 authorized staffing table to reflect the change. There are several high priority record management projects to move the records management program forward into a maintenance phase. It is estimated...
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
FNSB Assembly votes to keep requiring trail dedication on subdivided private property
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Tensions ran high at the January 13 meeting of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, as members debated no less than the balance between private property rights and the community’s interest. In the borough, when property owners subdivide their land, they are required to dedicate...
Saturday standoff leads to arrest in downtown Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) received a call of a man loading a rifle and pointing it at houses and cars driving by in the area of 5th Ave. and Hall Street in downtown Fairbanks, on Saturday, Jan. 14 around 1 p.m. 37-year old Aaron Jerome...
‘Credit’ Goes To Soldotna Family For Helping Build Their Own Home
In November, USDA Rural Development and Rural Community Action Program helped Andrew “Tai” Lepule and his family close on the home of their dreams. Purchasing a house can be challenging for any family in Alaska, considering high market prices, low availability, and stringent application requirements. In 2020, unable to qualify for conventional home financing, the Lepules, a family of six, were renting an apartment. A five-bedroom, two-bath home seemed out of reach.
Soldotna Police Receive Appropriations From Unclaimed Property & Forfeitures
The Soldotna City Council enacted Ordinance 2022-038 increasing the estimated revenues and appropriations by $6,701 in the general fund. The Soldotna Police Department, through this ordinance, received these funds from unclaimed property and forfeitures in criminal cases. Soldotna City Manager Stephanie Queen explained the process of allocating the funds. “This...
Soldotna’s 'Candy Man' doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty today to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was a...
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
Anchor Point, Alaska (KINY) - Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary in Ninilchik. At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to...
North Pole senior makes collegiate football commitment
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - North Pole Patriots senior, Gabe Hollett, has announced he’ll continue his athletic and academic career at Valley City State University (VCSU). VCSU is located in Valley City, North Dakota. “He pushes me on the field. He pushes me at home. So, I always have someone...
