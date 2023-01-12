ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

easyreadernews.com

RB About Town: Horvath residency answer, city social media

Horvath answers accusation that he no longer lives in Redondo. Redondo Beach City Councilman Christian Horvath has responded to a Jan. 8 website posting that included Los Angeles County voter registration information showing the District Three representative no longer lives in Redondo Beach. The website, “Rescue Our Waterfront,” run by...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

View, Vista honored with Distinguished School Award

Hermosa View and Hermosa Vista elementary schools have been recognized as California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education. The recognition goes to schools that have “achieved exceptional student performance.”. Statewide, 356 school were recognized this year, including Pacific, Pennekamp, and Meadows Elementary in Manhattan Beach; and Birney...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
CAMARILLO, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

