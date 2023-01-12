Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
What Does Russell Westbrook's New Record Say About His Future With the Lakers?Woods HoopsLos Angeles, CA
Related
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
easyreadernews.com
RB About Town: Horvath residency answer, city social media
Horvath answers accusation that he no longer lives in Redondo. Redondo Beach City Councilman Christian Horvath has responded to a Jan. 8 website posting that included Los Angeles County voter registration information showing the District Three representative no longer lives in Redondo Beach. The website, “Rescue Our Waterfront,” run by...
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
easyreadernews.com
View, Vista honored with Distinguished School Award
Hermosa View and Hermosa Vista elementary schools have been recognized as California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education. The recognition goes to schools that have “achieved exceptional student performance.”. Statewide, 356 school were recognized this year, including Pacific, Pennekamp, and Meadows Elementary in Manhattan Beach; and Birney...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
tourcounsel.com
Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek
Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water.
Rainstorm Floods Freeways, Roads in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: Rain flooded freeways in the city of Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the start of the next round of winter rainstorms over the Southland for at least the next two days in many areas. Key News Network video footage from a rainy...
KTLA.com
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
Comments / 0