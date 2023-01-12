State senators announce new attempt to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska

Read full article on original website
Central, Dawson execs: Merger opponents late to the party
HOLDREGE – It’s all about the future. That’s how two key executives of south-central Nebraska irrigation and power districts sum up what’s driving the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District. Central’s General Manager Devin Brundage and Dawson’s General...
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site
PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). People are also reading…. The opening this week came later than the originally projected 2022...
Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss prescription drugs, art, license plate readers
Here in Nebraska and across the country, a law passed last year will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and provide new benefits for millions of seniors. After years of pressing Congress to make prescriptions more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help seniors save money on their medications. And there’s more.
Bonus points add up for Nebraska, which knocks off Northwestern in top-10 showdown
No. 4 Nebraska was clinging to a 10-9 lead through six weight classes in a Big Ten showdown Sunday against No. 6 Northwestern. Then the Huskers rolled off three straight wins — earning bonus points each time — to down the Wildcats 22-15 at the Devaney Sports Center.
‘Right to repair’ advocate plans to wait and see if recent MOA really helps
LINCOLN — If a tractor on State Sen. Tom Brandt’s farm near Plymouth breaks down, he doesn’t reach for a wrench but for a telephone — because only a John Deere technician can discern what a computer-coded alert of a problem means on one of its modern tractors or combines.
