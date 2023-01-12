Read full article on original website
Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs
As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
Engage Arkansas and community partners uplift food insecurity on MLK Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Engage Arkansas will be joining their community partners on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to address food insecurity. This will be achieved through a press conference with City Year Little Rock, the city of Little Rock, and the Clinton Presidential Center during the MLK National Day of Service event.
EngageAR to hold statewide MLK Day of Service event tied to Little Free Pantry initiative
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Engage Arkansas is holding a special service event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, implementing a statewide Little Free Pantry initiative. "Through a donation of 100 old newspaper dispensers by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, we will support over 60 communities as they upcycle and repurpose these into mini food pantries. Partnering communities will host block parties and food drives to bring their community together on the Day of Service," Engage Arkansas said on its website.
UAMS, ADH partner with 'Count the Kicks' to launch stillbirth prevention campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are partnering with Count the Kicks to launch an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign and educate parents in Arkansas about the importance of tracking a baby’s movements daily in the third trimester of pregnancy.
Nonprofit of the Week: Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. For more information on this nonprofit, click here.
In first since taking office, Sanders opens the Governor's Mansion to celebrate MLK Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In her first official event at her new residence, newly sworn-in Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted the Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at the Governor's Mansion on Monday. Sanders reflected on her time as a student at Little Rock Central High School during...
