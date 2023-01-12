Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax; Evers opposes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate proposed implementing a flat 3.25% income tax rate on Friday, a plan that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block saying it benefits the wealthy over the middle class. The conflict comes as both sides say they...
northernnewsnow.com
Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and he Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support the office’s operations...
northernnewsnow.com
Approaching warm front may trigger MLK Day rain/snow mix
WEATHER STORY: A warm front and a low from the southwest are coming towards us to boost temps into warmer than normal levels. The lift provided by the low could also kick out some snow and rain showers on MLK Day Monday which may last into Tuesday. Accumulations should be light but could also be pretty slippery. Things dry up again next Wednesday.
northernnewsnow.com
A little bit of a messy start to the week
Today: Our Monday starts off with a little bit of mixed precipitation. It looks like as we head towards this afternoon much of that mixed precip could change over to all rain for much of Northwest Wisconsin. Minnesota could see a rain & mixed precip through much of the afternoon. Ice accumulations look rather light for most but there could be a coasting along the South Shore, but be on the lookout for black ice for much of the Northland. As we head towards this evening, all precip begins to change over to all snow. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid 30s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH. Snow will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
northernnewsnow.com
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A garage in Grand Lake Township is considered a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire involving a detach garage on Canosia Road just before 11 a.m. According to...
Comments / 0