Today: Our Monday starts off with a little bit of mixed precipitation. It looks like as we head towards this afternoon much of that mixed precip could change over to all rain for much of Northwest Wisconsin. Minnesota could see a rain & mixed precip through much of the afternoon. Ice accumulations look rather light for most but there could be a coasting along the South Shore, but be on the lookout for black ice for much of the Northland. As we head towards this evening, all precip begins to change over to all snow. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid 30s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH. Snow will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO